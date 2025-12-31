Da der Service „DigiZeitschriften“ zum 31.12.2025 eingestellt wurde (vgl.
), bietet DigiZeitschriften e.V. die als gemeinfrei eingestuften Inhalte des Angebots aus der Produktion des Vereins zur freien Nachnutzung an. Die Digitalisate stehen im Zeitraum vom 01.02. - 30.04.2026 bereit. Der Download wird über die Geschäftsstelle DigiZeitschriften e.V. vermittelt. Bei Interesse wenden Sie sich bitte an
info@digizeitschriften.de
.
DigiZeitschriften übernimmt keine Gewährleistung und Haftung in Bezug auf potentiell verbliebenen urheberrechtlichen Schutz der einzelnen Inhalte. Die Nachnutzung erfolgt auf eigenes Risiko.
Hallo, as the “DigiZeitschriften” service was discontinued on 31 December 2025 (see
), DigiZeitschriften e.V. is offering the content of the service that is classified as public domain and produced by the association for free reuse. The digitised material will be available from 1 February to 30 April 2026. Downloads will be facilitated by the DigiZeitschriften e.V. office. If you are interested, please contact
info@digizeitschriften.de
.
DigiZeitschriften accepts no warranty or liability with regard to any remaining copyright protection of individual content. Reuse is at your own risk.
