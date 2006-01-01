DigiZeitschriften - Das deutsche digitale Zeitschriftenarchiv

Das deutsche digitale Zeitschriftenarchiv

english
Sie sind hier:
Inhaltsverzeichnis
Sie haben keinen Zugriff auf diese Zeitschrift. Bitte Klicken Sie auf das Schloss für weitere Details
Eurasian studies yearbook
Eurasian studies yearbook
Titelseite -
Contents = Inhalt -
Titelseite[1]
Contents = Inhalt[3]
Newer Russian Research on the Kazar Empire and the Question of Medieval Hungari...Erdélyi, István[5]
The Geography of Orosius: Notes on the Early History of Central Eurasia's First...Pétrin, Nicole[15]
The Jewish Family Names Barack ~ Barak, Bacon ~ Bakon, and Kenedi ~ Kenedy ~ Ke...Gold, David L.[63]
Hungarian Language in the Carpathian-Basin: Status and PerspectivesPéntek, János[71]
Sprachbund: the Case of Southeast AsiaDécsy, Gyula[89]
Etymologicon Eurasiaticum[93]
Reports = Berichte[97]
[Rezensionen][97]
Is Slavic a Baltic Dialect and Are the Slavs Ex-Balts?Mayer, Harvey Ethan101
[Rezensionen]102
Blog, Blogosphere, Blogger, Blogdom, BlookerTakach, J.107
Hengraph, Unigraph, Monograph, Digraph, Trigraph, Tetragraph, Pentagraph, Pleon...Décsy, Gyula108
[Rezensionen]111
Hungarian Studies in South KoreaYoun, Jee-Hyeon121
Hungarian Studies Program in ChinaHang, Xue124
Hungarian Studies Conference at Indiana University (April 27-30, 2006)Vardy, Béla St.126
Reviews = Besprechungen[127]
Navigator[157]
Index of Names[159]
[Contents = Inhalt][161]
DigiZeitschriften wird durch die Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft gefördert.