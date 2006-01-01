Sie haben keinen Zugriff auf diese Zeitschrift. Bitte Klicken Sie auf das Schloss für weitere Details
Newer Russian Research on the Kazar Empire and the Question of Medieval Hungari...Erdélyi, István[5]
The Geography of Orosius: Notes on the Early History of Central Eurasia's First...Pétrin, Nicole[15]
The Jewish Family Names Barack ~ Barak, Bacon ~ Bakon, and Kenedi ~ Kenedy ~ Ke...Gold, David L.[63]
Sprachbund: the Case of Southeast AsiaDécsy, Gyula[89]
Is Slavic a Baltic Dialect and Are the Slavs Ex-Balts?Mayer, Harvey Ethan101
Hungarian Studies in South KoreaYoun, Jee-Hyeon121