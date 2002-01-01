DigiZeitschriften - Das deutsche digitale Zeitschriftenarchiv

Inhaltsverzeichnis
Eurasian studies yearbook
Titelseite[1]
Contents = Inhalt
Austronesian-Altaic Language Mixing in Old Japanese: the Core Basic Vocabulary ...Itabashi, Yoshizo[5]
Disquisitiunculae EtymologicaeGold, David L.[59]
Coordinative Word Compounds in Chinese and HungarianPacsai, Imre[103]
Two-Member (Dichotomic) Tonal Oppositions in Standard ChineseDécsy, Gyula[121]
Etymologicon Eurasiaticum[131]
Eurasian Identity Discussion[133]
Identity Problems of the Smaller Uralic People's in the Russian FederationKünnap, Ago; Seilenthal, Tõnu; Taagepera, Rein[133]
FrancophoniaMcOrec, J. v.141
English/Worlish in Practical Use in Eurasia: Xianglish and Zagrish142
Historiography of the Field[143]
Éva Schmidt (1948-2002)Simoncsics, P.[143]
The Thirteenth Conference of the Finno-Ugric Studies Association of Canada in V...Terray, M. M.144
The Steppes of Eurasia in Prehistory and in the Middle Ages: Mikhail Griaznov C...Érdy, M.146
An Agent's Topsecret Report on the 1975 IV. International Congress of Finno-Ugr...148
Reports = Berichte
Avar Identity Problems in 6th-9th Century Central EuropeDécsy, Gy.[159]
Igen, the Slang Israeli Hebrew Ethnonym Meaning 'Hungarian [person]; Hungarian ...Gold, David L.165
The Ashkenazic Family Name Austerlitz ~ OsterlitzGold, David L.166
Some Ashkenazic Family Names Derived from the Yiddish Female Given Name frumeGold, David L.168
Reviews = Besprechungen
Navigator[197]
Index of Names[199]
