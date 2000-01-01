Sie haben keinen Zugriff auf diese Zeitschrift. Bitte Klicken Sie auf das Schloss für weitere Details
Ethnic Identity of the Mari: Between the Slavic and Turkic WorldsSanukov, Ksenofont[5]
Proto-Nostratic Phonemic Inventory: Large or Small?Mayer, Harvey E.[25]
Parallels in the Poetic Construction of Chinese, Turkic, Mongolian and Hungaria...Horvath, Izabella[33]
Four Samoyed Songs with Melody NotationsSimoncsics, Péter[75]
Tatar Identity ProblemsTambovtsev, Yuri[119]
In Memoriam Elemér Bakó 1915-2000Kovács, L.[129]
Bregel-FestschriftKara, Gy.130
Yiddish shmok and its English ReflexGold, D. L.134
The Oldest Handbook on SemanticsDécsy, Gy.155
Two Absolute Language UniversalsDécsy, Gy.157