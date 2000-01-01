DigiZeitschriften - Das deutsche digitale Zeitschriftenarchiv

Inhaltsverzeichnis
Eurasian studies yearbook
Titelseite[1]
Contents = Inhalt[3]
Ethnic Identity of the Mari: Between the Slavic and Turkic WorldsSanukov, Ksenofont[5]
Proto-Nostratic Phonemic Inventory: Large or Small?Mayer, Harvey E.[25]
Parallels in the Poetic Construction of Chinese, Turkic, Mongolian and Hungaria...Horvath, Izabella[33]
Libary Collection Enrichment Program for University Libraries in HungaryKovács, László[53]
Four Samoyed Songs with Melody NotationsSimoncsics, Péter[75]
Three-Member Tonal Oppositions in Standard ChineseDécsy, Gyula[85]
Historic Significance of Hungarian Folksong Research Conducted in the Twentieth...Du, Yaxiong[97]
Etymologicon Eurasiaticum[113]
Eurasian Identity Discussion[119]
Tatar Identity ProblemsTambovtsev, Yuri[119]
Why Do the Russians Dislike Ural, Uralia, and Uralic?Décsy, Gy.124
Reports = Berichte[129]
In Memoriam Elemér Bakó 1915-2000Kovács, L.[129]
Bregel-FestschriftKara, Gy.130
The Second Annual Conference of the Central Eurasian Studies Society in Wiscons...Horvath, I.132
Yiddish shmok and its English ReflexGold, D. L.134
Mother Tongue to Mother Tongue Communication in Scandinavia, and Various Random...Krueger, J. R.135
Central Eurasia as a Territorial and Ethnolinguistic Concept: an Enumerative Ap...Décsy, Gy.140
The Oldest Handbook on SemanticsDécsy, Gy.155
An Early Document of Uralic-Etruscan Language ComparisonDécsy, Gy.156
Two Absolute Language UniversalsDécsy, Gy.157
A Case of a Putative Language UniversalDécsy, Gy.158
A Terra-cotta Cavalryman with Saddled Battle-horse from Xi'an/ChinaMcOrec, J. V.159
Reviews = Besprechungen[161]
Navigator[191]
Index of Names[199]
