Inhaltsverzeichnis
Eurasian studies yearbook
Titelseite[1]
Contents = Inhalt[3]
The Absolute Chronology of the Tagar CultureHall, Mark E.[5]
"Moraviana" in einer österreichischen Publikation über die Geburt MitteleuropasBoba, Imre[19]
Louis Kossuth's Words in Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg AddressVárdy, Steven Béla[27]
Fundamentals of Chinese Music Theory and Its Cultural BasisDu, Yaxiong[33]
Relevance of Recent Very Ancient Fossil Finds for Language Origins TheoriesLandsberg, Marge E.[81]
The Grave of a High Ranking Hunnic Person in Western MongoliaNavaan, D.[95]
Linguistic Fascination with GlobalismDécsy, Gyula[111]
Der "Bairische Geograph" und die Völkerschaften des OstensEggers, Martin[159]
Etymologicon Eurasiaticum[197]
Reports = Berichte[201]
Paul L. GarvinWatt, W. C.; Montgomery, C. A.[201]
Ten Conferences on Variation in Hungarian: Establishing Western-Style Socioling...Bartha, Cs.202
Reverend Edmund Vasváry: Personal Reminiscences about a Chronicler of the Hunga...Várdy, Steven Béla207
On the János Kriza Hungarian Ethnographical Society in RomaniaKádár, E.212
The Bear's Marriage with GirlsOinas, F. J.213
Brief notices on some new Mongol studies publications from RussiaKrueger, J. R.215
The Third International Asia Music ConferenceDu, Yaxiong219
Report on the 1998 Summer Campaign of the Sino-American Field School of Archaeo...Lengyel, A.221
The Nickname Hoosier and its Ethnohistoric BackgroundHooser, R.224
Reviews = Besprechungen[233]
Short Notes = Kurzanzeigen[251]
Index Nominum[255]
