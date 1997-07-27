Sie haben keinen Zugriff auf diese Zeitschrift. Bitte Klicken Sie auf das Schloss für weitere Details
Continuing Toward NostraticHodge, Carleton T.[15]
Caranthani Marahenses: Philological Notes on the Early History of the Hungarian...Pétrin, Nicole[39]
Account of My CareerOinas, Felix J.[65]
Phonetic Structure of Kazakh and a Suggestion Concerning a New Denotational Sys...Abuov, Zhoumaghaly[85]
Kara Korum and its Peri-Urban Environment: The Imperial District of the Mongol ...Moses, Larry; Greer, Charles[105]
The Old Japanese Personal Pronouns as an Etymological ProblemItabashi, Yoshizo[123]
A Letter from Robert Austerlitz from 1988Minden, J. v.180
The Ioshkar-Ola Mari State University and its Department of Finno-Ugric Languag...Abukaeva, L. A.181
The 1996 Ioshkar-Ola International Conference on the Structure and Development ...Abukaeva, L. A.185
Lugosi's Ripe Hungarian Accent in DraculaMinden, J. v.186