Inhaltsverzeichnis
Eurasian studies yearbook
Eurasian studies yearbook
Titelseite -
Contents = Inhalt -
The La Pentatonic Scale and its Importance to Hungarian Prehistory ResearchDu, Yaxiong[1]
Continuing Toward NostraticHodge, Carleton T.[15]
Observations on the Material of the New Hungarian Dialect DictionaryLõrinczy, Éva B.[29]
Caranthani Marahenses: Philological Notes on the Early History of the Hungarian...Pétrin, Nicole[39]
Account of My CareerOinas, Felix J.[65]
The Veneration of Muslim Saints among the Maris of RussiaFrank, Allen[79]
Phonetic Structure of Kazakh and a Suggestion Concerning a New Denotational Sys...Abuov, Zhoumaghaly[85]
Etymological Remarks Concerning Three Western Accounts on Kalmyk Adventures: 17...Kara, György[97]
Kara Korum and its Peri-Urban Environment: The Imperial District of the Mongol ...Moses, Larry; Greer, Charles[105]
The Old Japanese Personal Pronouns as an Etymological ProblemItabashi, Yoshizo[123]
American Academic Librarians Visiting St. Petersburg, Kiev, and BudapestKovács, László[155]
Etymologicon Eurasiaticum[173]
Historiography of the Field[175]
Rezension[175]
Satzung des Instituts für Linguistsche Probleme der Europäischen IntegrationDécsy, Gy.177
A Letter of John Lotz of March 12, 1951Büky, B.179
Ein Brief von Paul Ariste vom 6.8.1977Décsy, Gy.180
A Letter from Robert Austerlitz from 1988Minden, J. v.180
The Ioshkar-Ola Mari State University and its Department of Finno-Ugric Languag...Abukaeva, L. A.181
Reports = Berichte[183]
Catalogue of the John Lotz Collection at Kansai Gaidai University in OsakaTakase, M.[183]
Der 16. Internationale Linguisten-Kongreß in Paris (20.-27. Juli 1997)Büky, B.184
The 1996 Ioshkar-Ola International Conference on the Structure and Development ...Abukaeva, L. A.185
Lugosi's Ripe Hungarian Accent in DraculaMinden, J. v.186
New Hungarica as Gifts in the University of Chicago Library's Special CollectionKovács, L.187
Reviews = Besprechungen[191]
Short Notes = Kurzanzeigen[231]
Index Nominum[237]
