Sie haben keinen Zugriff auf diese Zeitschrift. Bitte Klicken Sie auf das Schloss für weitere Details
Xinjiang's Population of the pre-Turkic Age in Light of Chinese Archeology and ...Horvath, Izabella; Du, Yaxiong[95]
A Course of Nganasan Folklore: A SyllabusPushkareva, Elena[109]
Morphological Variants in Standard Hungarian: A Computational OutlineBüky, Béla; Kiss, Gábor[119]
Finnish hera 'whey': A Native Word or a Germanic Loan?Nilsson, Torbjörn K.[141]
Recent Hypotheses Concerning the Origin of the Hydronym MoskvaRogers, Gregory S.[147]
Erinnerungen an Miklós ZsiraiDécsy, Gyula[157]
Chomsky's Fixed Notion: Linguistic UniformityBezeczky, G.184
Turks in Central Asia Changing over to Latin Script: Facts and PlansBodrogligeti, A. J. E.204