Eurasian studies yearbook
Titelseite[1]
Contents = Inhalt[3]
Hun and Xiong-nu Type Cauldron Finds Throughout EurasiaÉrdy, Miklós[5]
Xinjiang's Population of the pre-Turkic Age in Light of Chinese Archeology and ...Horvath, Izabella; Du, Yaxiong[95]
A Course of Nganasan Folklore: A SyllabusPushkareva, Elena[109]
Morphological Variants in Standard Hungarian: A Computational OutlineBüky, Béla; Kiss, Gábor[119]
Funny Language: Mother Tongue Awareness of a Hungarian ChildGósy, Mária[127]
Finnish hera 'whey': A Native Word or a Germanic Loan?Nilsson, Torbjörn K.[141]
Recent Hypotheses Concerning the Origin of the Hydronym MoskvaRogers, Gregory S.[147]
Erinnerungen an Miklós ZsiraiDécsy, Gyula[157]
Etymologicon Eurasiaticum[167]
Historiography of the Field[171]
[Nachrufe][171]
[Rezensionen]175
Noam Chomsky's Bloomington Lecture and the Logical Stricture of Linguistic Theo...Wright, L.178
Chomsky's Fixed Notion: Linguistic UniformityBezeczky, G.184
Reports = Berichte[189]
Present-Day Situation of Women in EstoniaIlja, M.-E.[189]
An Annotated Bibliography of Home-Grown Mordvin Studies Publications (1985-1993)Zaicz, G.192
Turks in Central Asia Changing over to Latin Script: Facts and PlansBodrogligeti, A. J. E.204
Reviews = Besprechungen[205]
Short Notes = Kurzanzeigen[251]
Index Nominum[255]
