Turkic languages
High-focal intraterminality in Denizil dialects of TurkishBacanli, Eyüp5PDF
The infinitive in -me/-ma in the Balkan dialectsBrendemoen, Bernt31PDF
Types of copular clauses following ki on Old Ottoman TurkishKarakoç, Birsel38PDF
Morphophonological alternation in Turkish : where phonology and morphology meetTaylan, Eser Erguvanh66PDF
Segmental inventory and the evolution of harmony in Crimean TatarKavitshaya, Darya86PDF
Further lexical borrowings from (Pre-) Yakut into the Yukaghiric languagesPiispanen, Peter Sauli115PDF
Bei den Türkvölkern gebräuchliche Benennungen für den SchachtelhalmHauenschild, Ingeborg140PDF
The West Old Turkic and the Volga Bulgarian loanwords of CheremisAgyagási, Klára153PDF
On the Turkic etymology of the Hungarian word daraIvanics, Mária162PDF
From the intimate life of Turkic sonorant consonantsJohanson, Lars176PDF
The case of Altaic and West Old TurkicKároly, László182PDF
Integration of Turkic loan words with final plosives (-k/-g) into the Russian g...Vásáry, István197PDF
West Old Turkic and the formation of the Hungarian tribal confederationZimonyi, István216PDF
Our views on the Chaghatay languageOsmanov, Mirsultan; Tömür, Hämit226PDF
