The infinitive in -me/-ma in the Balkan dialectsBrendemoen, Bernt31PDF
Morphophonological alternation in Turkish : where phonology and morphology meetTaylan, Eser Erguvanh66PDF
Further lexical borrowings from (Pre-) Yakut into the Yukaghiric languagesPiispanen, Peter Sauli115PDF
Bei den Türkvölkern gebräuchliche Benennungen für den SchachtelhalmHauenschild, Ingeborg140PDF
On the Turkic etymology of the Hungarian word daraIvanics, Mária162PDF
The case of Altaic and West Old TurkicKároly, László182PDF
Integration of Turkic loan words with final plosives (-k/-g) into the Russian g...Vásáry, István197PDF
Our views on the Chaghatay languageOsmanov, Mirsultan; Tömür, Hämit226PDF