Editorial noteJohanson , Lars[1]PDF
Kazakh in contact with Russian in modern KazakhstanJankowski , Henryk25PDF
Ninteenth century Kazak correspondence with Russian authorities : Morphemic ana...Mawkanule , Talant; Martin , Virgina68PDF
Depictive secondary predicates in Modern UyghurMemtimin , Aminem; Nevskaya , Irina80PDF
A study on English loanwords in UyghurDawut , Omer95PDF
Complement Clauses in the Turkish variety spoken by Greek-Turkish bilingual chi...Kaili , Hasan; Çeltek , Aytaç; Georgalidou , Marianthi106PDF
Bemerkungen zu den Relativsätzen im TürkischenErsen-Rasch , Margarete I.121PDF
Editorial noteJohanson , Lars[151]PDF
Oq and Oǧur ~ OǧuzGolden , Peter B.155PDF
A tentative (graphemically-based) reconstruction of the vowel phonology of an e...Proverbio , Delio Vania200PDF
The Iranian Turkmen languages from a contact linguistics perspectiveNazari , Abdollah; Routamaa , Judy215PDF
Kazakh complex verb structures : a Distributed Morphology analysisMeral , Hasan Mesut239PDF
Yakut verbs of thinking in comparison with Russian verbsMonastyrev , Vladimir; Prokopieva , Svetlana257PDF