Editorial noteJohanson , Lars-
Mongol-Turkic languages contact in eighteenth-century Xinjiang : Evidence from ...Borphy , David51
Modality in the BaburnamaRentzsch , Julian78
A new analysis of non-past markers and corresponding copular clauses in Karakha...Karakoç, Birsel171
Three-component analytical verbal constructions in Altay TurkicTazranova , Aljona194
Remarks on a review of 'A study of the Middle Chulym dialect of the Chulym lang...Li , Yong-Sŏng248
From participle to topic particle : Kazakh degen in comparison with its functio...Muhamedowa , Raihan259
Recent developments in Kazakh as spoken in the People's Republic of ChinaAbish , Aynur; Csató , Éva Á.275
A symposium on Kazakh in Post-soviet KazakhstanCsató , Éva Á.291