Turkic languages
Editorial noteJohanson , Lars-PDF
The meaning structure of the Old Trukic denominal verb formatives. Part 1Lim , An-King[3]PDF
Mongol-Turkic languages contact in eighteenth-century Xinjiang : Evidence from ...Borphy , David51PDF
"The donkey turned into a girl": a motif among the Turkic peoplesInvanics , Mária68PDF
Modality in the BaburnamaRentzsch , Julian78PDF
Report125PDF
A symposium on dictionary compilation and lexicographic studiesTuran , Fikret125PDF
Reviews129PDF
Editorial note[149]PDF
Turkic kümüš 'silver' and the lambdaism vs sigmatism debateAntonov , Anton; Jacques , Guillaume151PDF
A new analysis of non-past markers and corresponding copular clauses in Karakha...Karakoç, Birsel171PDF
Three-component analytical verbal constructions in Altay TurkicTazranova , Aljona194PDF
The meaning structure of the Old Turkic denominal verb formatives. Part 2Lim , An-King203PDF
Remarks on a review of 'A study of the Middle Chulym dialect of the Chulym lang...Li , Yong-Sŏng248PDF
From participle to topic particle : Kazakh degen in comparison with its functio...Muhamedowa , Raihan259PDF
Recent developments in Kazakh as spoken in the People's Republic of ChinaAbish , Aynur; Csató , Éva Á.275PDF
Report291PDF
A symposium on Kazakh in Post-soviet KazakhstanCsató , Éva Á.291PDF
Review297PDF
