Turkic languagesJohanson, Lars
Editorial noteJohanson, Lars[1]PDF
[In memoriam] : A true gentlemen and a dedicated linguist: Doğan AksanKocaman, Ahmet; Aksan, Doğan3PDF
In memoriam Vladimir P. NedjalkovNasilov, Dimitrij M.; Nevskaya, Irina; Nedjalkov, Vladimir P.7PDF
Azeri morpholgy in Kryz (East Caucasian)Authier, Gilles14PDF
Question elements in Turkish complement clausesCoşkun, Hatice43PDF
On Uyghur relative clausesCsató, Éva Á.; Uchturpani, Muzappar Abdursul69PDF
Von buya 'Süßholz' zu măjan 'Melde'Hauenschild, Ingeborg94PDF
Mongolic čilagun : Turkic tāšKempf, Béla103PDF
Middle Chulym: The State of the artLemskaya, Valeriya113PDF
О языке сойотов БурятииРассадин, Валентин И.127PDF
A Middle Azerbaijani version of the NativityRentsch , Julian139PDF
Phonological and sociolinguistic factors in the integration of/I/ in Turkish in...Aktürk-Drake , Mehmet153PDF
Linguistic and cultural innovations in the Turkish spoken in New York City: Lan...Koban , Didem192PDF
Place nouns as compound heads: A short story of fake postpositionsSchaaik , Gerjan van206PDF
Report on Uppsala workshop on Karaim studiesCsató , Éva Á.261PDF