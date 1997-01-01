Sie haben Zugriff auf diese Zeitschrift
Turkic languagesJohanson, Lars
"Editorial note" Johanson, Lars [1]
"Uyghur umlauting": Characteristics, diachronic aspects, consequences and trigg... Yakup, Abdurishid 34
Renewal of focal intraterminal aspect-tense forms in Shor dialects Nevskaya, Irina; Šalamaj, Olga 61
Subject-Agreement correlations and their syntactic effects in some Turkic relat... Kornfilt, Jaklin 70
Cornelius Rahmn's Kalmuck grammar Svantesson, Jan-Olof 97
"Fundamenta 1" and its 50th anniversary Johanson, Lars 155
Some syntactic issues in Karamanlidika texts Arslan-Kechriotis, Z. Ceyda 172
On segmental deletion in the phonological adaptation of Greek loanwords in Cypr... Güven, Mine; Gilanlıoǧlu, İlkay 188
Notes on subject markers and copular forms in Turkish and in some Turkic variet... Karakoç, Birsel 208
A rediscovered lowland Tofan variety in northern Mongolia Ragagnin, Elisabetta 225
Modal meanings of two copulas in Western Yugur Chen, Zongzhen 246
Olonxo as a masterpiece of cultural heritage Zakharova, Agafia 256
The reviewer punishes the messenger: A reply to Mark Kirchner's review of Türki... Menz, Astrid; Schroeder, Christoph 269
Assessment of language proficiency in bilingual children: How valid is the inte... Yagmur, Kutlay; Konak, Ömer Ahmet 274
Two Conferences in Northern Cyprus Csató, Éva Á. 285