Turkic languagesJohanson, Lars
Editorial noteJohanson , Lars[1]PDF
The shift of [s] to [h] in Sakha (Yakut)-external influence or internal change?Pakendorf , Brigitte[3]PDF
Pflanzen und Tiere in chakassischen RätselnHauenschild , Ingeborg57PDF
The language of the Laz in Turkey: Contact-induced change or gradual language l...Kutscher , Silvia82PDF
What experimental data tells us about the acquisition of complementation in Tur...Altan , Aslı122PDF
In memoriam Aleksandr M. Ščerbak (1926 - 2008)Nasilov , Dmitrij; Nevskaya , Irina; Ščerbak, Aleksandr M.155PDF
Notes on Uyghur verb morphologyRentzsch , Julian161PDF
A Kashkay folktaleDolatkhah , Sohrab187PDF
Die Geschichte der Entwicklung der jakutischen SchriftMonastyr'ev , Vladimir D.194PDF
Contact-induced effects in the syntax of Cypriot TurkishKappler , Matthias203PDF
A complete verb lexicon of Turkish based on morphemic analysisNakipoǧlu, Mine; Üntak , Aslı221PDF