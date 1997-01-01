DigiZeitschriften - Das deutsche digitale Zeitschriftenarchiv

Turkic languages
Turkic languagesJohanson, Lars
Editorial noteJohanson , Lars[1]PDF
The shift of [s] to [h] in Sakha (Yakut)-external influence or internal change?Pakendorf , Brigitte[3]PDF
On the central meanings of the Old Turkic cognitive categories -Xk- and -Xn-Lim , An-King22PDF
Pflanzen und Tiere in chakassischen RätselnHauenschild , Ingeborg57PDF
The language of the Laz in Turkey: Contact-induced change or gradual language l...Kutscher , Silvia82PDF
Temporal clauses in the Ajem-Turkic texts of Nişāṭī (16th Century)Stein , Heidi103PDF
What experimental data tells us about the acquisition of complementation in Tur...Altan , Aslı122PDF
Review149PDF
SonstigesErozan , Fatoş; Shibliyev , Javanshir149PDF
Editorial noteJohanson , Lars[153]PDF
In memoriam Aleksandr M. Ščerbak (1926 - 2008)Nasilov , Dmitrij; Nevskaya , Irina; Ščerbak, Aleksandr M.155PDF
Notes on Uyghur verb morphologyRentzsch , Julian161PDF
Phase marking on initiotransformative verbs in Altay TurkicBacanlı , Eyüp170PDF
A Kashkay folktaleDolatkhah , Sohrab187PDF
Die Geschichte der Entwicklung der jakutischen SchriftMonastyr'ev , Vladimir D.194PDF
Contact-induced effects in the syntax of Cypriot TurkishKappler , Matthias203PDF
A complete verb lexicon of Turkish based on morphemic analysisNakipoǧlu, Mine; Üntak , Aslı221PDF
Reviews281PDF
SonstigesRobbeets , Martine281PDF
SonstigesKempf , Béla290PDF
SonstigesKirchner , Mark293PDF
