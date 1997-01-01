DigiZeitschriften - Das deutsche digitale Zeitschriftenarchiv

Turkic languages
Turkic languages ; Johanson, Lars
Information and Guidelines for Contributors (effective April 1997)-PDF
Contents Number 1-PDF
Editorial note[1]PDF
Articles3PDF
How the actional suffix chain connects Japanese to AltaicRobbeets , Martine3PDF
The Oghuz verbalizer + (A)l and its classificatory implicationsNugteren , Hans; Korpershock , Maarten59PDF
Pleonastic elements in : The Book of Dede KorkutSultanzade , Vüger82PDF
Towards a unified account of clause-initial scrambling in Turkish: a feature an...İșsever , Selçuk93PDF
Turkish politeness in English requests: Cross-linguistic perspectivesErozan , Fatoș; Shibiliyev , Javanshir124PDF
Report138PDF
Turkmen language - Arabic script: On Turkmen in AfghanistanSahatova , Gülschen138PDF
Review147PDF
SonstigesEliasson, Stig147PDF
Contents156PDF
Editorial note157PDF
Articles159PDF
Forming the modern lexicon of Tanzimat Turkish: Words and expressions of modern...Turan , Fikret159PDF
Vowel assimilation across words in TurkishKabak , Bariș182PDF
The functions of Tukish indirectives in the construction of novelistic hybrids ...Kantar , Dilek; Aksan , Yeșim197PDF
The symbols of beauty in Altay zoomorphismsTybykova , Larisa N.211PDF
The 'non-possessive' use of possessive suffixes in Sakha (Yakut)Pakendorf , Brigitte226PDF
The causative-passive in the Trans-Eurasian languagesRobbeets , Martine235PDF
Reviews279PDF
SonstigesKároly, László279PDF
SonstigesRobbeets, Martine284PDF
SonstigesSchroeder, Christoph292PDF
Contens Volume 11-PDF
