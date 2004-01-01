Sie haben Zugriff auf diese Zeitschrift
Turkic languagesJohanson, Lars
Editorial noteJohanson, Lars[1]PDF
Reciprocal constructions of Turkic languages in the typological perspectiveNedjalkov, Vladimir P.3PDF
Ös tilı: Towards a comprehensive documentation of Middle and Upper Chulym diale...Anderson, Gregory D. S.; Harrison, K. David47PDF
Indirective sentence typesJohanson, Lars72PDF
Turkish glosses in the Pahlavi-Oghuz Turkish glossary Pahlavī- Āmīz: A linguist...Turan, Fikret88PDF
A hierarchical explanation against the distinction of nominal copular sentences...Uzun, Nadir Engin109PDF
Recent changes in the Turkish language debateMenz, Astrid; Schroeder, Christoph147PDF
An 8th century Turkic narrative: Pragmatics, reported speech and managing infor...Light, Nathan155PDF
Some remarks on the Yakut suffix +SXtKároly, László187PDF
Actionality operators in UyghurRentzsch, Julian193PDF
"Perfect" in TurkishArslan-Kechriotis , Z. Ceyda246PDF
Turkish verbs in theory and practiceHaig, Geoffrey271PDF
Workshop on "Turkish as a Foreign Language in the Republic of Cyprus" Universit...Schroeder, Christoph; Martin, Strohmeier285PDF