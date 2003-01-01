DigiZeitschriften - Das deutsche digitale Zeitschriftenarchiv

Turkic languages
Turkic languagesJohanson, Lars
Editorial noteJohanson, Lars1PDF
Gerhard Doerfer (1920-2003)Johanson, Lars; Doerfer , Gerhard3PDF
Research on the Uyghur dialects in ChinaYakup, Abdurishid7PDF
Old-Turkic runiform inscriptions in Mongolia: An overviewKempf, Béla41PDF
Some notes on Old Turkic 'ïrq'Róna-Tas, András53PDF
Acquisition of English vowels by Azerbaijanian trilinguals: Acoustic proofs of ...Ansarin, Ali Akbar62PDF
On the position of 'sonra' and 'önce'Schaaik, Gerjan van71PDF
The processing of relative clause attachment ambiguities in TurkishK׀rkc׀, Bilal111PDF
Turkish influence on the Arabic dialect of TilloLahdo, Ablahad122PDF
SonstigesHeine, Bernd138PDF
SonstigesKulikov, Leonid; Manevskaia, Ilona140PDF
Contents144PDF
Editorial noteJohanson, Lars145PDF
Does Doerfer's Zufall mean 'cognate'? The case of the initial velar corresponde...Robbeets, Martine147PDF
On Turkic transformativizers and nontransformativizersJohanson, Lars180PDF
Long vowels in Mongolic loanwords in TuvanKhabtagaeva, Baiarma191PDF
Modellierung der Nomina agentis im Deutschen und BaschkirischenIschtuganowa, Gulnara198PDF
On some morphological and syntactic differences between Manichean and Buddhist ...Özertural, Zekine225PDF
A corpus study on the distribution of Turkish 'ise' and its clitic formKabak, Barış; Schiering, René232PDF
Aspect in Russian and Turkish. Semantics and pragmatics of a grammatical catego...Sonnenhauser, Barbara245PDF
The Status of Turkish in the Republic of Cyprus and the attitudes of Greek Cypr...Osam, Necdet; Ağazade, Ali Sıdkrı271PDF
SonstigesBackus, Ad289PDF
