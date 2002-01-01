DigiZeitschriften - Das deutsche digitale Zeitschriftenarchiv

Das deutsche digitale Zeitschriftenarchiv

english
Sie sind hier:
Inhaltsverzeichnis
Sie haben Zugriff auf diese Zeitschrift
Turkic languages
Turkic languagesJohanson, Lars
Zeitschriftenheft-PDF
Titelseite-PDF
Impressum-PDF
Contents-PDF
Editorial noteJohanson, Lars[1]PDF
Obituary3PDF
In memoriam Stephen A. Wurm (1922-2001)Johanson, Lars; Wurm , Stephen A.3PDF
Articles8PDF
On the usage of the adverbial suffix +lA in Old Anatolian TurkishDuman, Musa8PDF
Karachay-Balkar reciprocalsNedjalkov, Vladimir P.19PDF
Old Uyghur lexemes preserved in the Turfan-Qomul dialect of Uyghur - the case o...Yakup, Abdurishid81PDF
Noch einmal zu Dr. KvergićLaut, Jens Peter120PDF
Report134PDF
Report on the 45th Meeting of the Permanent International Altaistic Conference ...Csat, va gnes134PDF
Review142PDF
SonstigesHauenschild, Ingeborg142PDF
Werbung-PDF
Zeitschriftenheft-PDF
Titelseite-PDF
Impressum-PDF
Contents-PDF
Editorial noteJohanson, Lars151PDF
Obituary153PDF
Tïnčlïx džanïna! To the memory of Aleksander Dubiński (1924-2002)Csató, Éva Á.; Dubiński , Aleksander153PDF
Articles157PDF
An alternative description of incomplete sentences in Turkish and other aggluti...Ido, Shinji157PDF
Foreign elements in Karachay-BalkarSiemieniec-Golaś, Ewa192PDF
The dialects of Erzurum: Some remarks on adverbial clausesAstrid, Menz199PDF
Graphic adaptation in Sultân Veled's Greek and Turkish versesKappler, Matthias215PDF
Sign language in Turkey: The story of a hidden languageZeshan, Ulrike229PDF
Reports275PDF
Compiling a dictionary of turkismsHauge, Kjetil Rå275PDF
Social style of communication and bilingual speech practices: Case study of thr...Keim, Inken284PDF
Review300PDF
SonstigesKirchner, Mark300PDF
Werbung-PDF
DigiZeitschriften wird durch die Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft gefördert.