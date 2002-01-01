Sie haben Zugriff auf diese Zeitschrift
Turkic languagesJohanson, Lars
Editorial noteJohanson, Lars[1]PDF
In memoriam Stephen A. Wurm (1922-2001)Johanson, Lars; Wurm , Stephen A.3PDF
Karachay-Balkar reciprocalsNedjalkov, Vladimir P.19PDF
Old Uyghur lexemes preserved in the Turfan-Qomul dialect of Uyghur - the case o...Yakup, Abdurishid81PDF
Noch einmal zu Dr. KvergićLaut, Jens Peter120PDF
Report on the 45th Meeting of the Permanent International Altaistic Conference ...Csat, va gnes134PDF
Editorial noteJohanson, Lars151PDF
Tïnčlïx džanïna! To the memory of Aleksander Dubiński (1924-2002)Csató, Éva Á.; Dubiński , Aleksander153PDF
Foreign elements in Karachay-BalkarSiemieniec-Golaś, Ewa192PDF
Graphic adaptation in Sultân Veled's Greek and Turkish versesKappler, Matthias215PDF
Compiling a dictionary of turkismsHauge, Kjetil Rå275PDF