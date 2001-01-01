Sie haben Zugriff auf diese Zeitschrift
Editorial noteJohanson, Lars[1]PDF
Four Uyghur fragments of Qian-zi-wen 'Thousand Character Essay'Shögaito , Masahiro; Yakup , Abdurishid[3]PDF
A retrospective view of the passive, reflexive, reciprocal, eausative and decau...Sultanzade , Vügar[29]PDF
Euphemismen in der türksprachigen Pflanzenlexik: Eine Untersuchung anhand von G...Hauenschild , Ingeborg[68]PDF
Grammatik im Wörterbuch: Einige AnmerkungenKornrumpf , Hans-Jürgen[84]PDF
Semantic and structural properties of Turkish ideophonesJendraschek , Gerd[88]PDF
Present in KashkayCsatö , Eva Agnes[104]PDF
Early European grammars of Ottoman Turkish in Greek translation: A Greek versio...Kappler , Matthias[120]PDF
Genetic and linguistic perspectives on the prehistory of the YakutsPakendorf , Brigitte[138]PDF
Tjurklingvanoj en Bulgario dum la 1990ajStählberg , Sabira[144]
Editorial noteJohanson, Lars[163]PDF
Johannes Benzing (1913-2001)Johanson , Lars[165]PDF
Labial Attraction in Turkish: an empirical perspectiveInkelas , Sharon; Hansson , Gunnar Ö.; Küntay , Aylin; Orgun , Orhan[169]PDF
Does Turkish prefer events to states?Kerslake , Celia[198]PDF
Plural agreement in TurkishKirchner , Mark[216]PDF
Subject version and object version in Tofa auxiliary verb constructionsAnderson , Gregory D. S.[245]PDF
Yakut vowel harmony: An Optimality Theory accountSasa , Tomomasa[270]PDF
Principal developmental tendencies in the modern Azerbaijanian press languageHabibova , Sevinj[288]PDF
Masahiro Shōgaito & Abdurishid Yakup: Four Uyghur fragments of Qian-zi-wen 'Tho...Shögaito , Masahiro; Yakup , Abdurishid[313]PDF