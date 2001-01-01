DigiZeitschriften - Das deutsche digitale Zeitschriftenarchiv

Turkic languages
Editorial noteJohanson, Lars[1]
Articles
Four Uyghur fragments of Qian-zi-wen 'Thousand Character Essay'Shögaito , Masahiro; Yakup , Abdurishid[3]
A retrospective view of the passive, reflexive, reciprocal, eausative and decau...Sultanzade , Vügar[29]
Euphemismen in der türksprachigen Pflanzenlexik: Eine Untersuchung anhand von G...Hauenschild , Ingeborg[68]
Grammatik im Wörterbuch: Einige AnmerkungenKornrumpf , Hans-Jürgen[84]
Semantic and structural properties of Turkish ideophonesJendraschek , Gerd[88]
Present in KashkayCsatö , Eva Agnes[104]
Early European grammars of Ottoman Turkish in Greek translation: A Greek versio...Kappler , Matthias[120]
Reports
Genetic and linguistic perspectives on the prehistory of the YakutsPakendorf , Brigitte[138]
Tjurklingvanoj en Bulgario dum la 1990ajStählberg , Sabira[144]
Reviews
SonstigesRoy Andrew , Miller[152]
Editorial noteJohanson, Lars[163]
Orbituary
Johannes Benzing (1913-2001)Johanson , Lars[165]
Articles
Labial Attraction in Turkish: an empirical perspectiveInkelas , Sharon; Hansson , Gunnar Ö.; Küntay , Aylin; Orgun , Orhan[169]
Does Turkish prefer events to states?Kerslake , Celia[198]
Plural agreement in TurkishKirchner , Mark[216]
An investigation on linguistic gender differences in the classroomA^ikahn , I§il[226]
Gagauz right-branching propositions introduced by the element aniMenz , Astrid[234]
Subject version and object version in Tofa auxiliary verb constructionsAnderson , Gregory D. S.[245]
Yakut vowel harmony: An Optimality Theory accountSasa , Tomomasa[270]
Reports
Principal developmental tendencies in the modern Azerbaijanian press languageHabibova , Sevinj[288]
Conference on Areas of Iranian-Semitic-Turkic ConvergenceCsatö , Eva Ä.[291]
Reviews
Sonstiges£akir , Müjgän[295]
SonstigesSchönig , Claus297
Addendum
Masahiro Shōgaito & Abdurishid Yakup: Four Uyghur fragments of Qian-zi-wen 'Tho...Shögaito , Masahiro; Yakup , Abdurishid[313]
