Editorial noteJohanson, Lars[1]PDF
Gender in the Turkish language systemBraun , Friederike[3]PDF
Apology in Turkish: A functional approachErden , Aysu; Özyıldırım , Işıl[31]PDF
Acquisition of English collocations by speakers of Turkish and AzerbaijanianShibliyev , Javanshir; Boztaş, İsmail[45]PDF
'I stood to lie down' and 'I sat to leave': Infinitive constructions of intenti...Cheremisina , Maja I.; Nevskaja , Irina A.[77]PDF
Eine mythisch-sagenhafte Überlieferung der Altaituwiner und ihre fuyü-kirgisisc...Taube , Erika[114]PDF
Nachruf für Karl Heinrich MengesDoerfer , Gerhard; Menges , Karl Heinrich[151]PDF
Relational coding in Georgian and Turkish noun phrases: syntax, derivational mo...Boeder , Winfried; Schroeder , Christoph[153]PDF
Shor participles of transition into another stateEsipova , Alisa V.[205]PDF
Towards a unified account of passive in TurkishHaig , Geoffrey[215]PDF
Traces of a Turkic copula verbJohanson , Lars[235]PDF
Mongolian loanwords in Oghuz as indicators of linguistic and cultural areas in ...Schönig , Claus[239]PDF
Turkish Electronic Living Lexicon (TELL)Inkelas , Sharon; Küntay , Aylin; Sprouse, Ronald; Orgun , Orhan[253]PDF
The Turkic Dukha of northern MongoliaRagagnin , Elisabetta[276]PDF