DigiZeitschriften - Das deutsche digitale Zeitschriftenarchiv

Das deutsche digitale Zeitschriftenarchiv

english
Sie sind hier:
Inhaltsverzeichnis
Sie haben Zugriff auf diese Zeitschrift
Turkic languages
Turkic languages
Titelseite-PDF
Impressum-PDF
Contents-PDF
Titelseite-PDF
Zeitschriftenheft-PDF
Titelseite-PDF
Impressum-PDF
Contents-PDF
Editorial noteJohanson, Lars[1]PDF
Articles[3]PDF
Turkic š, z :: Chuvash l, r revisitedMiller , Roy Andrew[3]PDF
On an ancient Uyghur Yarkand document in Arabic ScriptOsmanov , Mirsultan; Jingwei , Li; Shangyi , Jim[43]PDF
Turkic words for 'steel' and 'cast iron'Rybatzki , Volker[56]PDF
The order of nominalizations in TurkishSchaaik , Gerjan van[87]PDF
Report[121]PDF
A dictionary project in YakutskMonastyrev , Vladimir[121]PDF
Reviews[125]PDF
SonstigesKirchner , Mark[125]PDF
SonstigesKocaman , Ahmet128PDF
SonstigesSchroeder , Christoph131PDF
SonstigesWurm, Stephen A.143PDF
Zeitschriftenheft-PDF
Titelseite-PDF
Impressum-PDF
Contents-PDF
Editorial noteJohanson, Lars[149]PDF
Articles[151]PDF
The acquisition of Turkish as a nativeKüntay , Aylin; Slobin , Dan I.[151]PDF
On some proverbs of the Western and Eastern Yugur languagesRoos , Marti; Nugteren , Hans; Jinwen , Zhöng[189]PDF
Sur certains termes d'un hymne turk du Codex Cumanicus[215]PDF
Spoken Turkish: Synchronic and diachronic aspectsŠčeka , Jurij V.[241]PDF
Report[272]PDF
The Ninth International Conference on Turkish LinguisticsSchaaik , Gerjan van[272]PDF
Reviews[277]PDF
SonstigesKirchner , Mark[277]PDF
SonstigesKocaman , Ahmet282PDF
SonstigesKocaman , Ahmet284PDF
SonstigesRöhrborn , Klaus286PDF
SonstigesErmers , Robert289PDF
SonstigesYakovleva , Mariya293PDF
DigiZeitschriften wird durch die Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft gefördert.