Editorial noteJohanson, Lars[1]PDF
Turkic š, z :: Chuvash l, r revisitedMiller , Roy Andrew[3]PDF
On an ancient Uyghur Yarkand document in Arabic ScriptOsmanov , Mirsultan; Jingwei , Li; Shangyi , Jim[43]PDF
Turkic words for 'steel' and 'cast iron'Rybatzki , Volker[56]PDF
The order of nominalizations in TurkishSchaaik , Gerjan van[87]PDF
A dictionary project in YakutskMonastyrev , Vladimir[121]PDF
Editorial noteJohanson, Lars[149]PDF
The acquisition of Turkish as a nativeKüntay , Aylin; Slobin , Dan I.[151]PDF
On some proverbs of the Western and Eastern Yugur languagesRoos , Marti; Nugteren , Hans; Jinwen , Zhöng[189]PDF
Spoken Turkish: Synchronic and diachronic aspectsŠčeka , Jurij V.[241]PDF
The Ninth International Conference on Turkish LinguisticsSchaaik , Gerjan van[272]PDF