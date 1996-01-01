Sie haben Zugriff auf diese Zeitschrift
Editorial noteJohanson, Lars[1]PDF
Historical Aspects of Yakut (Saxa) phonolgyAnderson, Gregory D. S.[3]PDF
Two Eastern Turki texts about reading and writingScharlipp, Wolfgang-E.[109]PDF
An example of Nganasan-Dolgan linguistic contactStachowski, Marek[126]PDF
Grannes, Alf: Turco-Bulgarica: Articles in English and French concerning Turkis...Friedman, Victor A.154PDF
In memory of Nikolaj Aleksandrovič BaskakovNasilov, Dmitrij M.[163]PDF
Copied strategies of clause combining. Relativization in Middle Ottoman TurkishBulut , Christiane[171]PDF
The stressing of Russian loanwords in Ašmarin's Materialy (1898)Dobrovolsky , Michael[198]PDF
Soviet opinions 011 the history of literary QazaqErmers , Robert J.[215]PDF
An attempt to change the official script of MongoliaGrivelet , Stéphane[233]PDF
Al-Birūnī 's Version of an old Turkic genealogical legend. On the semantics of ...Kljaštornyj, Sergej G.[247]PDF
The revival of the Shor literary languageNevskaja , Irina[253]PDF
Restrukturierte Lexeme in der türkischen SprachreformRöhrborn , Klaus[270]PDF
Some remarks on Andreas Tietze's forthcoming Turkish lexiconAnetshofer , Helga[284]PDF
Berta, Árpád; Molnár, Ádám (ed.): Journal of Turkology 1-2. - Szeged: Molnár & ...Haig , Geoffrey[308]PDF
Tekin, Talat & Ölmez, Mehmet: Türk Dilleri. Les Langues Turques. - Ankara : Sim...Hess , Michael317PDF