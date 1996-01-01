DigiZeitschriften - Das deutsche digitale Zeitschriftenarchiv

Turkic languages
Titelseite-PDF
Impressum-PDF
Contents-PDF
Zeitschriftenheft[1]PDF
Editorial noteJohanson, Lars[1]PDF
Articles[3]PDF
Historical Aspects of Yakut (Saxa) phonolgyAnderson, Gregory D. S.[3]PDF
On the Turkic origin of the names of the Hungarian tribesBerta, Árpád[32]PDF
The Turkic strata of Salar: An Oghuz in Chaghatay clothes?Dwyer, Arienne M[49]PDF
Possessor ascension phenomena in Altaic languages in a cross-linguistic perspec...Andrej L. [84]PDF
Two Eastern Turki texts about reading and writingScharlipp, Wolfgang-E.[109]PDF
An example of Nganasan-Dolgan linguistic contactStachowski, Marek[126]PDF
A new attempt to classify the Turkic languages (3)Schönig, Claus[130]PDF
Reviews[152]PDF
SonstigesYılmaz , Özlem[152]PDF
Grannes, Alf: Turco-Bulgarica: Articles in English and French concerning Turkis...Friedman, Victor A.154PDF
Zeitschriftenheft[159]PDF
Editorial note[159]PDF
Orbituary[161]PDF
Nikolaj Aleksandrovič Baskakov (22.03.1905-26.08.1996)Jarring, Gunnar[161]PDF
In memory of Nikolaj Aleksandrovič BaskakovNasilov, Dmitrij M.[163]PDF
Articles[171]PDF
Copied strategies of clause combining. Relativization in Middle Ottoman TurkishBulut , Christiane[171]PDF
The stressing of Russian loanwords in Ašmarin's Materialy (1898)Dobrovolsky , Michael[198]PDF
Soviet opinions 011 the history of literary QazaqErmers , Robert J.[215]PDF
An attempt to change the official script of MongoliaGrivelet , Stéphane[233]PDF
Al-Birūnī 's Version of an old Turkic genealogical legend. On the semantics of ...Kljaštornyj, Sergej G.[247]PDF
The revival of the Shor literary languageNevskaja , Irina[253]PDF
Restrukturierte Lexeme in der türkischen SprachreformRöhrborn , Klaus[270]PDF
Report[284]PDF
Some remarks on Andreas Tietze's forthcoming Turkish lexiconAnetshofer , Helga[284]PDF
Reviews[308]PDF
Berta, Árpád; Molnár, Ádám (ed.): Journal of Turkology 1-2. - Szeged: Molnár & ...Haig , Geoffrey[308]PDF
Tekin, Talat & Ölmez, Mehmet: Türk Dilleri. Les Langues Turques. - Ankara : Sim...Hess , Michael317PDF
Neudecker, Hannah: The Turkish Bible translation by Yaḥya bin 'Isḥaḳ, also call...Kirchner , Mark320PDF
