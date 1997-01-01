DigiZeitschriften - Das deutsche digitale Zeitschriftenarchiv

Das deutsche digitale Zeitschriftenarchiv

Inhaltsverzeichnis
Turkic languages
Turkic languages ; Johanson , Lars
An anchorage for Turkic language studiesJohanson, Lars3PDF
Der neuen Zeitschrift Turkic Languages zum GeleitMenges, Karl H.7PDF
Turkic languages and linguistic typologyComrie, Bernard14PDF
Turkish language reform: the episode of the Sun-Language TheoryLewis, Geoffrey L.25PDF
Code-switching and ongoing lingustic changeBoeschoten, Hendrik; Backus, Ad41PDF
Further note on the Irk BitigErdal, Marc63PDF
Counting-out rhymes of TurkeyDor, Rémy101PDF
A new attempt to classify the Turkic languages (1)Schönig, Claus117PDF
The 39th meeting of the PIACNugteren, Hans; Roos, Marti134PDF
Kaare Thomsen Hansen (1924-1997)Hovdhaugen, Even159PDF
Some remarks on th e-mlş past in the Eastern Black Sea coast dialectsBrendemoen, Bernt161PDF
Turkish relative clauses: A tale of two participlesHaig, Geoffrey184PDF
The first Altınköl inscriptionTekin, Talât210PDF
The toponym Takla-makanJarring, Gunnar227PDF
Two Turkic-based hybrid languages in northwestern ChinaWurm, Stephen A.241PDF
The Central Asian Languages Corpora proje´ct (CALC). I: Modern UzbekVandamme, Marc; Braam, Hansje254PDF
A new attempt to classify the Turkic languages (2)Schönig, Claus262PDF
Present-day Turcology at Moscow UniversityShcheka, Jurij V.278PDF
The 8th International Conference of Turkish LinguisticsOktar, Lütfiye283PDF
