exempia nihil per se valentNörr , Dieter1
Das Stigma ignominiaWolf , Joseph Georg55
Kommentare des Kaiserrechts in Papinians QuaestionesBabusiaux , Ulrike156
Das modicum-KriteriumKlingenberg , Georg187
Amicitia und römisches Delegations- und AuftragsrechtKroppenberg , Inge284
Stipulation und GeschäftsgrundlageFinkenauer , Thomas305
Recht und Religion bei Theo Mayer-MalySchermaier , Martin Josef393
New subscripts for old rescripts : the Vallicelliana fragments of Justinian Cod...Corcoran , Simon J. J.401
After Krüger : observations on some additional or revised Justinian Code headin...Cororan , Simon J. J.423
Fragmente der Epitome Iuliani II. Hs. Karlsruhe, Badische Landesbibl. Fragm. Au...Kaiser , Wolfgang448
John Anthony Crook (5.11.1921 - 7.9.2007)Wolf , Joseph Georg638
Hein L. W. Nelson (10.5.1916 - 7.1.2008)Manthe , Ulrich642
Marie Theres Fögen (10.10.1946 - 18.01. 2008)Thür , Gerhard646
Karlheinz Misera (9.2.1933 - 27.1.2008)Backhaus , Ralph650
Elmar Bund (13.3.1930 - 19.4.2008)Liebs , Detlef657
Juan Miquel (7.6.1933-15./16.10.2008)Wacke , Andreas661