The Collection Burdegalensis and the Transmission of Canonical Texts to Bordeau...Rennie , Kirston R.[1]
Nihil incertius quam vita adolescentium : Adolescence in the Decretum and Decre...Brasington , Bruce C.38
Cujius Regio, eius ... Papa? The decree on 'real obendience' at the council of ...Cable , Martin John66
Nikolaus von Prüm, ein rheinisch-moselländischer Kirchenrechter des 15. Jahrhun...Theisen , Karl Heinrich103
La territorialrié confessionnelle dans dicèse catholique en Croatie habsbourgeo...Oreckovic , Luc135
Der Berliner Gesangbuchstreit von 1781Hattenhauer , Hans211
Verborgene kanonistische Pfade - Zum Einfluß der Kölner Rechtsschule auf hochmi...Dusil , Stephan255
Das päpstliche Konsistorium im Spiegel der Quellen des 11. bis 13. JahrhundertsNorthlichs , Sahra272
Codices and Contexts : the many destinies of the Capitula Angilramni and the ch...Firey , Abigail288
Pfarrdotationsgrundstücke in Württemberg : ein Bericht über die Lösung einer al...Merle , Paul-Dieter; Schmidtke , Werner320