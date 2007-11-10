Sie haben keinen Zugriff auf diese Zeitschrift. Bitte Klicken Sie auf das Schloss für weitere Details
Zeitschrift für RechtssoziologieBora [u.a.] , Alfons
Körperzwang im KonzentrationslagerLautmann, Rüdiger[3]
Den "Kinderschuhen" entwachsen: Die (Wieder-) Entdeckung der rechtssoziologisch...Nowrot, Karsten[21]
Schutz nationaler Minderheiten und das Prinzip der Selbstbestimmung der Völker:...Nichelmann, Rolf; Paquée, Alexander[49]
Politisierung des Rechts und Verrechtlichung der Politik durch das Bundesverfas...Bornemann, Basil[75]
The working of power in communicative regulation: The case of research with hum...Zeegers, Nicolle[97]
Across the Channel und Beyond: British-German Socio-Legal EncountersKarstedt, Susanne; Lange, Bettina[135]
Understanding Law in Many Worlds: Socio- and Empirical Legal Research in the UK...Lange, Bettina[139]
Conducting Law Reform Research: A Comparative PerspectiveMelville, Angela[153]
Social Regulation in the Air Transport Industry – An Examination of Regulation ...Varney, Eliza[191]
Business and Self-regulation: Results from a Comparative Study on the Preventio...Ziegleder, Diana[203]
The Body Politic: Ethical Concerns, Regulatory Dilemmas and Human Embryonic Ste...Farrell, Anne-Maree[215]
Comparing Criminal CourtsScheffer, Thomas; Hanneken-Illjes, Kati[229]
(Post)Colonial Culture and the South African Legal System: Understanding the Re...Mnisi, Sindiso[241]
Good Faith in Sovereign Debt Restructuring: Mapping a Shift from Enforcement to...Thomas, Dania; Garcia-Fronti, Javier[253]