Micro-econometric studies of international firm activities and firm performance...Wagner, Joachim[1]
Reconsidering learning by exportingManjón, Miguel5
Product and destination mix in export marketsAmador, João; Opromolla, Luca David23
Firms' exporting and importing activities: is there a two-way relatonship?Aristei, David; Castellani, Davide; Franco, Chiara55
Pass-on trade: why do firms simultaneously engage in two-way trade in the same ...Damijan, Jože P.; Konings, Jozef; Polanec, Sašo85
Exports, imports and firm survival: first evidence for manufacturing enterprise...Wagner, Joachim113
Offshoring, domestic outsourcing and productivity: evidence for a number of Eur...Schwörer, Tillmann131
The performance of foreign affiliates in German manufacturing: evidence from a ...Weche Gelübcke, John P.151
Financial development, exporting and firm heterogeneity in ChileAlvarez, Roberto; López, Ricardo A.183
Heterogeneous workers and international tradeGrossmann, Gene M.[211]
Over-optimistic official forecasts and fiscal rules in the eurozoneFrankel, Jeffrey; Schreger, Jesse247
Finance, governments, and tradeBertola, Giuseppe; Prete, Anna Lo273
Antidumping protection hurts exporters: firm-level evidenceKonings, Jozef; Vandenbussche, Hylke295
Time zone-related continuity and synchronization effects on bilateral trade flo...Tomasik, Rebecca321
Using export market performance to evaluate regional preferential policies in C...Schminke, Annette; Biesebroeck, Johannes van343
Inward and outward FDI and income inequality : evidence from EuropeHerzer, Dierk; Nunnenkamp, Peter395
Production versus distribution-oriented FDIKleinert, Jörn; Toubal, Farid423
Does foreign aid promote recipient exports to donor countries?Nowak-Lehmann, Felicitas505
Donor coordination and specialization: did the Paris Declaration make a differe...Nunnenkamp, Peter; Öhler, Hannes; Thiele, Rainer537
China's fare share? The growth of Chinese exports in world tradeHusted, Steven; Nishioka, Shuichiro565
Trade effects of alternative carbon border-tax schemesMattoo, Aaditya587
Domestic multinationals, foreign affiliates, and labour demand elasticitiesGodart, Oliver N.; Görg, Holger; Greenaway, David611
Offshoring and the skill structure of labour demandStehrer, Robert; Foster-McGregor, Neil; Vries, Gaaitzen J. de631
How do firms combine different internationalisation modes? A multivariate probi...Calia, Pinuccia; Ferrante, Maria Rosaria663
Innovation, international R&D spillovers and the sectoral heterogeneity of know...Malerba, Franco; Mancusi, Maria Luisa; Montobbio, Fabio697
Foreign aid and domestic output in the long runHerzer, Dierk; Morrissey, Oliver723
Equipping immigrants: migration flows and capital movements in small open econo...Gollin, Douglas; Lange, Fabian749
Cointegration tests of purchasing power parityWallace, Frederick H.779