Review of world economics
Review of world economics
Trading away what kind of jobs? Globalization, trade and tasks in the USA econo...Kemeny, Thomas; Rigby, David -
Globalisation, concentration and footloose firms : in search of the main cause ...Hutchinson, John; Persyn, Damiaan17
Globalization drives strategic product switchingMiranda, Veerle; Badia, Marialuz Moreno; Beveren, Ilke van45
Globalization beyond partitioning ; back to Krugman's worldJørgensen, Jan G.; Yu, Zhihao; Schröder, Philipp J. H.73
Foreign-owned plants and job securityAndrews, Martyn89
Expropriation of foreign direct investments : sectoral patterns from 1993 to 20...Hajzler, Christopher119
North-South models of intellectual property rights : an empirical critiquePark, Walter G.151
Scale-independent North-South trade effects on the technological-knowledge bias...Afonso, Oscar181
Food crisis and export taxation : the cost of non-cooperative trade policiesBouët, Antoine; Laborde Debucquet, David209
International trade and firm performance : a survey of empirical studies since ...Wagner, Joachim235
Exchange rate volatility and first-time entry by multinatonal firmsNiles Russ, Katheryn269
Wage structure effects of international trade in a small open economy : the cas...Caju, Philip du; Tojerow, Ilan; Rycx, Farnçois297
Does wealth inequality reduce the gains from trade?Caselli, Mauro333
Aid-for-trade facilitationHelble, Matthias; Mann, Catherine L.; Wilson, John S.357
Spatial propagation of macroeconomic shocks in EuropeDewachter, Hans; Houssa, Romian; Toffano, Priscilla377
Regional policy in a multiregional setting : when the poorest are hurt by subsi...Sheard, Nicholas403
The effect of exchange rates on firm exports and the role of FDIGreenway, David; Kneller, Richard; Zhang, Xufei425
Is there an environmental benefit to being an exporter? Evidence from firm-leve...Batrakova, Svetlana; Davies, Ronald B.449
The gains from variety in the European UnionMohler, Lukas; Seitz, Michael475
Bilateral trade impacts of temporary foreign visitor policyYasar, Mahmut; Lisner, David; Rejesus, Roderick M.501
A regime-switching analysis of pass-throughHernanez, Kolver; Leblebicioğlu, Ash523
The impact of MERCOSUR on trade of Brazilian statesSiroën, Jean-Marc; Yucer, Aycil553
Are the degree of trade openness and the degree of wage centralisation negative...Santoni, Michele583
Pricing to market, firm heterogeneity and the role of qualityBasile, Roberto; Nardis, Sergio de; Girardi, Alessandro595
Impact of institutions on cross-border price dispersionSchwarz, Jiří617
Closure within multi-plant firms : evidence from JapanKneller, Richard647
Trade openness, real exchange rates and job reallocation : evidence from BelgiumColantone, Italo669
Preference erosion and the developing countries exports to the EU : a dynamic p...Raimondi, Valentina; Scoppola, Margherita; Olper, Alessandro707
Specialization dynamics and natural resources abundanceÁlvarez, Roberto; Fuentes, J. Rodgrigo733
Can bribes buy protection against international competition?Bjørnskov, Christian751
