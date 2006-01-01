Sie haben keinen Zugriff auf diese Zeitschrift. Bitte Klicken Sie auf das Schloss für weitere Details
Trading away what kind of jobs? Globalization, trade and tasks in the USA econo...Kemeny, Thomas; Rigby, David -
Globalisation, concentration and footloose firms : in search of the main cause ...Hutchinson, John; Persyn, Damiaan17
Globalization drives strategic product switchingMiranda, Veerle; Badia, Marialuz Moreno; Beveren, Ilke van45
Globalization beyond partitioning ; back to Krugman's worldJørgensen, Jan G.; Yu, Zhihao; Schröder, Philipp J. H.73
Foreign-owned plants and job securityAndrews, Martyn89
Expropriation of foreign direct investments : sectoral patterns from 1993 to 20...Hajzler, Christopher119
Food crisis and export taxation : the cost of non-cooperative trade policiesBouët, Antoine; Laborde Debucquet, David209
International trade and firm performance : a survey of empirical studies since ...Wagner, Joachim235
Exchange rate volatility and first-time entry by multinatonal firmsNiles Russ, Katheryn269
Wage structure effects of international trade in a small open economy : the cas...Caju, Philip du; Tojerow, Ilan; Rycx, Farnçois297
Does wealth inequality reduce the gains from trade?Caselli, Mauro333
Aid-for-trade facilitationHelble, Matthias; Mann, Catherine L.; Wilson, John S.357
Spatial propagation of macroeconomic shocks in EuropeDewachter, Hans; Houssa, Romian; Toffano, Priscilla377
Regional policy in a multiregional setting : when the poorest are hurt by subsi...Sheard, Nicholas403
The effect of exchange rates on firm exports and the role of FDIGreenway, David; Kneller, Richard; Zhang, Xufei425
Is there an environmental benefit to being an exporter? Evidence from firm-leve...Batrakova, Svetlana; Davies, Ronald B.449
The gains from variety in the European UnionMohler, Lukas; Seitz, Michael475
Bilateral trade impacts of temporary foreign visitor policyYasar, Mahmut; Lisner, David; Rejesus, Roderick M.501
A regime-switching analysis of pass-throughHernanez, Kolver; Leblebicioğlu, Ash523
The impact of MERCOSUR on trade of Brazilian statesSiroën, Jean-Marc; Yucer, Aycil553
Are the degree of trade openness and the degree of wage centralisation negative...Santoni, Michele583
Pricing to market, firm heterogeneity and the role of qualityBasile, Roberto; Nardis, Sergio de; Girardi, Alessandro595
Closure within multi-plant firms : evidence from JapanKneller, Richard647
Preference erosion and the developing countries exports to the EU : a dynamic p...Raimondi, Valentina; Scoppola, Margherita; Olper, Alessandro707
Specialization dynamics and natural resources abundanceÁlvarez, Roberto; Fuentes, J. Rodgrigo733
Can bribes buy protection against international competition?Bjørnskov, Christian751