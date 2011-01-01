Sie haben keinen Zugriff auf diese Zeitschrift. Bitte Klicken Sie auf das Schloss für weitere Details
Can soft power help the IMF make the world more stable?Rajan , Raghursam-
The dollar-euro exchange rate and macroeconomic fundamentals : a time-varying c...Beckmann , Joscha; Belke , Ansgar; Kühl , Michael11
Does central bank communication really lead to better forecasts of policy decis...Sturm , Jan-Egbert; Haan , Jakob de41
The spatial effects of trade openness : a surveyBrülhart , Marius59
Demonstration or congestion? Export spillovers in SwedenKarpaty , Patrick; Kneller , Richard109
The death of Canadian manufacturing plants : heterogeneous responses to changes...Baldwin , John; Yan , Beiling131
The role of foreign direct investment in the host-country firm selection proces...Zajc Kejžar , Katja169
Endogenous market structure and foreign market entryMarkusen , James; Stähler , Frank195
Offshoring and firm performance : self-selecton, effects on performance, or bot...Wagner , Joachim217
Best practices for regional trade agreementsPark , Innwon; Park , Soonchan249
Novel indicators of the trade and welfare effects of agricultural distortions i...Anerson , Kym; Croser , Johanna269
How does economic integration influence employment and wages in border regions?...Braakmann , Nils; Vogel , Alexander303
Has China de-industrialised other developing countries?Wood , Adrian; Mayer , Jörg325
Does foreign direct investment promote regional development in developed countr...Bode , Eckhardt; Nunnenkamp , Peter351
Preferential trade agreements and the structure of international tradeFoster, Neil; Stehrer , Robert385
Not all trade restrictions are created equallyCole, Matthew T.411
Trade creation and the status of FTAs : empirical evidence from East AsiaMölders , Florian; Volz , Ulrich429
The effects at home of initiating production abroad : evidence from matched Fre...Hijzen , Alexaner; Jean , Sébastian; Mayer, Thierry457
Comparative advantage FDI? A host country perspectiveWaldkirch , Andreas485
The investment development path in spaceRagoussis , Alexandros527
The empirics of economic geography : how to draw policy implications?Combes, Pierre-Philippe567
International trade and income distirbution : reconsidering the evidenceBensidoun , Isabelle; Jean, Sébastien; Sztulman , Aude593
Foreign ownership and investment : do firms locate investments close to the hea...Bergman , Mats A.; Johansson , Per621
Exports, investment and firm-level sales volatilityRiaño , Alejandro643
Exploting the duration of EU importsHess , Wolfgang; Persson , Maria665
Should multivariate early warning systems for banking crises pool across region...Davis , E. Philip; Karim , Dilruba; Liadze , Iana693
The costs of moving money across borders and the volume of capital flight : the...Brada , Josef C.; Kutan , Ali M.; Vuksi´c , Goran717