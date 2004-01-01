Sie haben keinen Zugriff auf diese Zeitschrift. Bitte Klicken Sie auf das Schloss für weitere Details
Restrictive immigration policy in Germany : pains and gains foregone?Felbermayr , Gabriel; Geis, Wido; Kohler , Wilhelm-
Exporting, capital investment and financial constraintsManole , Vlad; Spatareanu , Mariana23
Differences in digitalization levels : a multivariate analysis studying the glo...Billon , Margarita; Lera-Lopez , Fernando; Marco, Rocío39
The impact of the 2004 EU enlargement on the performance of service enterprises...Braakmann , Nils; Vogel , Alexander75
Information barriers, Export promotion institutions, and the extensive margin o...Volpe Martinus , Christian91
Trade integration and within-plant productivity evolution in ChileBas , Maria; Ledezma , Ivan113
FDI promotion through bilateral investment treaties : more than a bit?Busse , Matthias; Königer , Jens; nunnenkamp, Peter147
Do labour market institutions matter? Micro-level wage effects of international...Geihecker , Ingo; Munch , Jakob Roland; Görg , Holger179
Preferential trade agreements and their role in world tradeMedvedev , Denis-
Economics versus politics in trade policyDjerdjian , Daron O.223
Rose effect and the euro : is the magic gone?Havránek , Tomáš241
Multinationals, skills, and wage elasticitiesNilsson Hakkala , Katariina; Heyman, Frederik; Sjöholm , Frederik263
Debt financing and sharp currency depreciations : wholly versus partially-owned...Hebous , Shafik; Weichenrieder , Alfons J.281
Higher wages in exporting firms : self-selection, export effect, or both? first...Schank , Thorsten; Schnabel , Claus; Wagner , Joachim303
Do international shocks affect small wholesalers and retailers?Feinberg , Robert M.323
Euro area inflation : aggregation bias and convergenceByrne , Joseph P.; Fiess , Norbert339
Output collapses and productvity destructionBlyde , Juan S.; Daude , Christian; Fernández-Arias , Eduardo359
How integrated is the world economy?Bowen , Haarry P.; Munander , Harris; Viaene, Jean-Marie-
Product price differences across aountries : deterninants and effectsLipsey , Robert E.; Swedenborg , Brigitta415
Entering new country and product markets : does export help?Volpe Martincus , Christian; Carballo , Jerónimo437
Structural funds, EU enlargement, and the redistribution of FDI in EuropeBreuss , Fritz; Egger , Peter; Pfaffermayr , Michael469
Trade impact of European measures on GMOs condemned by the WTO panelDisdier , Anne-Célia; Fontagné , Lionel495
International environmental policy and poverty alleviationRive , Nathan; Rühhelke , Dirk T. G.515
Labor market deregulation and globalization : empirical evidence from OECD coun...Potrafke , Niklas545
Inflation expectationsjin the euro area : are consumers rational?Dias , Francisco; Duarte , Cláudia; Run , António591
Multinationals and plant surivalBandick , Roger-
Multi-product firms and exporting : a developing country perspectiveElliott , Robert J. R.; Virakul , Supreeya635
Why do trade costs vary?Pomfret , Richard; Sourdin , Patricia709
The trade-growth nexus in the developing countries : a qunatile regression appr...Dufrenot , Gilles731
Inward and outward foreign direct investment and poverty : East Asia vs. Latin ...Huang , Chao-Hsi; Teng, Kai-Fang; Tsai , Pan-Long763
The value of institutions for financial markets : evidence from emerging marketsAkitoby , Bernardin; Stratmann , Thomas781