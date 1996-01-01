Sie haben keinen Zugriff auf diese Zeitschrift. Bitte Klicken Sie auf das Schloss für weitere Details
The effect of globalization on union bargaining and price-cost margins of firmsAbraham , Filip; Konings , Jozef; Vanormelingen , Stijn13
Overall trade specialization and economic development: countries diversifyDe Benerlictis , Luca; Gallegati , Marco; Tamberi , Massimo37
Specialization, outsourcing and wagesMunch , Jakob Roland; Rose Skaksen , Jan57
Political regime and FDI from advanced to emerging countriesGuerin , Selen S.; Manzocchi , Stefano75
Should I stay or should I go? Foreign direct investment, employment protection ...Dewit , Gerda; Görg , Holger; Montagna , Catia93
Inward FDI and demand for skills in manufacturing firms in SwedenBandick , Roger; Hansson , Pär111
Die another day: duration in German import tradeNitsch , Volker133
On the bilateral trade effects of free trade agreements between the EU-15 and t...Caporale , Guglielmo Maria189
Country size and the trade effects of the euroBadinger , Harald; Breuss , Fritz207
Market structure and the link between migration and tradeTai , Silvio H. T.225
Trade policy and specialization in developing countriesVolpe Martincus , Christina; Estevadeordal , Antoni251
Preference erosion and market acces liberalization: the African dilemma in mult...Perez , Romain; Jallab , Mustapha Sadni277
The takeover and selection effects of foreign-owned establishments: an analysis...Andrews , Martyn293
FDI and the relevance of spatial linkages: do third-country effects matter for ...Garretsen , Harry; Peeters , Jolanda319
Produktivity response to reduction in trade barriers: evidence from Turkish man...Ozler , Sule; Yilmaz , Kamil339
Trade, imitative ability and intellectual property rightsFalvey , Rod; Forster , Neil; Greenaway , David[373]
The evolution of the productivity dispersion of firms: a reevaluation of its de...Ito , Keiko; Lechevalier , Sèbastien405
The impact of exporting on firm productivity: a meta-analysis of the learning-b...Martins , Pedro S.; Yang , Yong431
Exports versus FDI: do firms use FDI as a mechanism to smooth demand volatility?Chang, Yang-Ming; Gayle, Philip G.447
Driving forces of vertical intra-industry trade in Europe 1996-2005Jensen , Lars; Lüthje , Teit469
The anatomy of large valuation episodesBénétrix , Agustín S.489
Real exchange-rate uncertainty and US foreign direct investment: an empirical a...Schmidt , Christian W.; Broll , Udo513
Financial markets and the current account: emerging Europe versus emerging AsiaHerrmann , Sabine; Winkler , Adalbert531
How will growth in China and India affect the world economy?Dimaranan , Betina; Ianchovichina , Elena; Martin , Will551
Bilateral trade of cultural goodsDisdier , Anne-Célia[575]
Why don't foreign firms cooperate in US antidumping investigations? An empirica...Moore , Michael O.; Fox , Alan K.597
Employment and export specialisation along the development path: some robust ev...Parteka , Aleksandra615
Higher productivity in importing German manufacturing firms: self-selection, le...Vogel , Alexander; Wagner , Joachim641
Openness and income disparities: does trade explain the "Mezzogiorno effect"?Buch , Claudia M.; Monti, Paola667
FDI and productivity convergence in Central and Eastern Europe: an industry-lev...Bijsterbosch , Martin; Kolasa , Marcin689
Global manufacturing SO2 emissions: does trade matter?Grether , Jean-Marie; Mathys, Nicole A.; Melo , Jaime de713
What do we really know about fiscal sustainability in the EU? A panel data diag...Afonso , António; Rault , Christophe731
Structural breaks and the expectations hypothesis of the term structure: eviden...Koukouritakis , Minoas757