DigiZeitschriften - Das deutsche digitale Zeitschriftenarchiv

Das deutsche digitale Zeitschriftenarchiv

english
Sie sind hier:
Inhaltsverzeichnis
Sie haben keinen Zugriff auf diese Zeitschrift. Bitte Klicken Sie auf das Schloss für weitere Details
Göttinger Miszellen
Göttinger Miszellen
Titelseite-
Titelseite-
Impressum-
Inhaltsverzeichnis-
Technical information-
Vorbemerkungen-
Ankündigung : "Hans Goedicke-Stiftung" für Ägyptologie-
Miszellen9
On the Identity of King Shoshenq buried in the vestibule of the of the tomb of ...Broekman , Gerard P. F.9
The Antiquity of Ghueita TempleDarnell , John Coleman29
The Shrine of the Rock-cut Chapel of Djefaihapi i at AsyutEl-Khadragy , Mahmoud41
Three Small Objects in a Private CollectionLipkin , Bron; Tallet , Pierre63
Die Konjugation des Verbs für "gehen" im NeuägyptischenPeust , Carsten67
Did a change in the canon of statuary and relief occur when the "second style" ...Roeten , L. H.81
The Shabits of Psamtek, Son of Mer(et)-Neith : Additional Material for their St...Rosati , Gloria93
Berichte aus laufenden Arbeiten107
www.Pal Arch.nl and electronic publishing in EgyptologyVeldmeijer , André J.107
Notizen zur Literatur119
Moab in Egyptian and Other Sources : Fast & FantasyKitchen , K. A.119
DigiZeitschriften wird durch die Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft gefördert.