On the Identity of King Shoshenq buried in the vestibule of the of the tomb of ...Broekman , Gerard P. F.9
The Antiquity of Ghueita TempleDarnell , John Coleman29
The Shrine of the Rock-cut Chapel of Djefaihapi i at AsyutEl-Khadragy , Mahmoud41
Three Small Objects in a Private CollectionLipkin , Bron; Tallet , Pierre63
Die Konjugation des Verbs für "gehen" im NeuägyptischenPeust , Carsten67
www.Pal Arch.nl and electronic publishing in EgyptologyVeldmeijer , André J.107
Moab in Egyptian and Other Sources : Fast & FantasyKitchen , K. A.119