Inhaltsverzeichnis
Göttinger Miszellen
Inhaltsverzeichnis
VorbemerkungenBehlmer, Heike-
Miszellen7
Ein weiteres Fragment des Papyrus Boulaq 11 (pKairo CG 58086)Ali, Mohammed Sherif7
Noch einmal zur Vogelbezeichung "w3r" aus oGardiner 25, verso 2-5Bojowald, Stefan15
Another Group of Officials Entitled r Nḫn n z3b m3aca in South AbusirCallender, Vivienne Gae21
Eine Opferstele der Spätzeit aus HeliopolisEl-Adly, Sanaa Abd El-Azim31
Peut-ȇtre deux nouvelles représentations d'oryctérope sur un vase nagadien du B...Graff, Gwenola; Manlius, Nicolas35
Eine Stele des Mittleren Reiches im LouvreHamza Awad, Khaled Ahmed43
Der Pharao erhält die Gunst: Der Gebrauch von ḥr-tp acanḫ wd3 snbKopp, Edyta49
Cosmic Space and Archetypal Time: Depictions of the Sky-Goddess Nut in Three Ro...Maravelia, Amanda-Alice55
Spittle, Lies and Regeneration. Some Religious Expressions on a Stela from the ...Nyord, Rune73
A Note on the "Berlin Library" and The British MuseumParkinson, R. B.; Usick, Patricia93
The Ear Iconography of the Statue of Amenemhat III Louvre N 464Radtke, Krzysztof99
The Conclusion of Work Two in Shenute's Sixth CanonYoung, Dwight W.105
