Lost and Found - Ein Block aus Deir el-Hagar unterm HammerBeinlich, Horst; Hallof, Jochen7
Einige Bemerkungen zu oDeM 1675 vs. 13/14Bojowald, Stefan13
Minor Egyptian Inscriptions {Mainly Cryptographic}Crevatin, Franco17
New Kingdom MiscellanyFay, Biri21
Marginalien zum "Verbalsatz" im älteren ÄgyptischJansen-Winkeln, Karl53
Ägyptenrezeption in der modernen indischen KunstLieven, Alexandra von69
À propos du conte du RevenantRosmorduc, Serge81
O. DeM 764: A Note Concerning Property RightsToivari-Viitala, Jaana87
Itj-towy and the Prophecies of NefertiYounes, Sobhy A.97
A Coptic Inscriptions from the Monastery of the Virgin Mary Known as al-Moharra...Youssef, Youhanna Nessim109