A Source for the Sculptures of Sesostris III and Amenemhet IIIEaton-Krauss, Marianne17
A Statue Basis in Bekhen-Stone (Greyhawke) : Cheikh Labib ANX 104Gabolde, Luc; Fahid, Hicham Ahmed21
The Golden Ratio in Ptolemaic Temple DesignPriskin, Gyula59
Zwei Horusstelen aus einer österreichischen PrivatsammlungSternberg-el Hotabi, Heike65
Pyramid Building - a Response to Dorka and OthersPorter, Robert M.105
Some Observations on the Theories of Dorka and PorterUphill, Eric P.109