Inhaltsverzeichnis
Göttinger Miszellen
Inhaltsverzeichnis-
Miszellen5
Versuch einer ornithologischen Bestimmung der Vögel "i3b" und "'ḫi"Bojowald, Stefan5
A Source for the Sculptures of Sesostris III and Amenemhet IIIEaton-Krauss, Marianne17
A Statue Basis in Bekhen-Stone (Greyhawke) : Cheikh Labib ANX 104Gabolde, Luc; Fahid, Hicham Ahmed21
The Earliest Example of the pḥ-nṯr?Gee, John25
Zerstörung als Erneuerung in der Totenliteratur: Eine kosmische Interpretation ...Goebs, Katja29
Zum Beleg des Gaufürstentitels im späten Alten Reich auf der Qubbet eI-HawaMüller, Michael S.51
The Golden Ratio in Ptolemaic Temple DesignPriskin, Gyula59
Zwei Horusstelen aus einer österreichischen PrivatsammlungSternberg-el Hotabi, Heike65
Interkultureller Austausch Ägyptens mit Palästina an der Schwelle zur Urbanisie...Wilde, Heike79
Notizen zur Literatur105
Pyramid Building - a Response to Dorka and OthersPorter, Robert M.105
Some Observations on the Theories of Dorka and PorterUphill, Eric P.109
