Inhaltsverzeichnis
Zeitschrift für arabische Linguistik
Zeitschrift für arabische Linguistik = Journal of Arabic Linguistics = Journal ...Bobzin, Hartmut; Jastrow, Otto
Titelseite-
Deckblatt-
Titelseite-
Impressum-
Inhalt-
Aufsätze7
Brotbacken. In Memoriam Ezra LaniadoJastrow, Otto7
Valenzmodelle und Satzstrukturen arabischer Streckformen IIWittig, Sabine14
Collocation in Modern Standard ArabicEmery, Peter G.56
Die Formtypen des Zustandssatzes im KairenischenWoidich, Manfred66
Kleinere Beiträge99
Note on the Spoken Arabic of Tihāmat Banī ShihrProchazka †, Theodore99
"The Male is not like the Female" (Qur'ān 3:36)Schub, Michael B.101
Clefted Direct Relative ClausesSchub, Michael B.105
Buchbesprechungen107
RezensionPalva, Heikki107
RezensionFischer, Wolfdietrich109
