Zeitschrift für arabische Linguistik = Journal of Arabic Linguistics = Journal ...Bobzin, Hartmut; Jastrow, Otto
Brotbacken. In Memoriam Ezra LaniadoJastrow, Otto7
Collocation in Modern Standard ArabicEmery, Peter G.56
Die Formtypen des Zustandssatzes im KairenischenWoidich, Manfred66
Note on the Spoken Arabic of Tihāmat Banī ShihrProchazka †, Theodore99
"The Male is not like the Female" (Qur'ān 3:36)Schub, Michael B.101
Clefted Direct Relative ClausesSchub, Michael B.105