Informality as Agency - Negotiation food Security in DhakaEtzold , Benjamin3PDF
Informal Production Systems - the Role of the Informal Economy in Plastic Recyc...Kulke , Elmar; Stffeld , Ronny25PDF
The Spatiality of Livelihoods : Urban Public Space as an Asset for the Liveliho...Hackenbroch , Kirsten; Baumgart , Sabine; Kreibich , Volker47PDF
Comparison of Health-Related Outcomes between Urban Slums, Urban Affluent and R...Kahn , Md. Mobarak Hossain; Krämer , Alexander; Grübner , Oliver69PDF
Assessing the Atmospheric Impact on Public Health on the Megacity of Dhaka, Ban...Burkart , Katrin; Endlicher , Wilfried93PDF
Bodenhaftung tut not! Zur Problematik landschaftsökologischer Regionalisierung ...Weller , Friedrich[113]PDF
The Food Crisis of 2008 : The Debate on its Causes and Connections with the Fin...Halder , Gerhard127PDF
Effects of Land-cover change on Soil Erosion in the Saxon Switzerland National ...Wolf , Sebastian; Walz , Ulrich; Kleber , Arno155PDF
Assessing Precipitation and Large-Scale Weather Situations in Brittany : the Us...Planchon , Olivier; Quénol , Hervé; Corgne , Samuel195PDF
Amenity Migration in Rural Mountain AreasBorsdorf , Axel[225]PDF
Rethinking Amenity Migration : Integration Mobility, Lifestyle and Social-Ecolo...McIntyre , Norman229PDF
The Contesed Spaces of Lifestyle Mobilities : Regime Analysis as a Tool to Stud...Janoschka , Michael251PDF
Searching for Fresh Air, Tranquillity and Rual Culture in the Mountains : A New...Borsdorf , Axel; Hidalgo , Rodrigo275PDF
Toward A Strategy for Managing Amenity Migration : The Role of Multiple Future ...Glorioso , Romella S.293PDF
A new Paradigm of Urban Transition : Tracing the Livelihood Strategies of Multi...Schmidt-Kallert , Einhard319PDF
Megacities and Global Change : Case Studies from Latin AmericaBorsdorf , Axel; Coy , Martin341PDF
Urban Revolution as Catastrophe or Solution? Governance of Megacities in the Gl...Korff , Rüdiger; Rothfuß , Eberhard355PDF
Megacities in the Geography of Global Economic GovernanceParnreiter , Christof371PDF
Megacities in Latin America : Informality and Insecurity as Key Problems of Gov...Mertins , Günter391PDF
Megacities : Challenge for International and Transdisciplinary Research. A Plea...Ehlers , Eckhart403PDF
Sustainable Development of Megacities : An Integrative Research Approach for th...Kopfmüller , Jürgen417PDF
The Oasis as a Megacity : Urumqi's Fast Urbanisation in a Semiarid EnvironmentFricke , Katharina449PDF