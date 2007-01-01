Sie haben Zugriff auf diese Zeitschrift
Constructed and Degraded? Origin and Development of the Spanish Dehesa Landscap...Plieninger , Tobias25PDF
Landscape und Museums: Some Critcal Reflections on Initial Developments in ItalyPressenda , Paola; Sturani , Maria Luisa47PDF
Contested Sovene Istia: A Digstinctive Region of its Own or Merly Part of a Lar...Urbanc , Mimi77PDF
Transregional Historical Roads in Local Landscapes: Via Egnatia in Macedonian G...Guttormsen , Torgrim Sneve97PDF
Competing from the Edge of the Global Economy: The Globalising World Dairy Indu...Gray, Stuart127PDF
Friction Losses at the Interfaces: Global Production Networks and Local Firms. ...Depner , Heiner151PDF
Relation Covernance and Regional Upgrading in Global Value Chains - The Case of...Barham , Nasim; Dörry , Sabine; Schamp , Eike W.169PDF
Commodity Chains in the Cuban Food EconomyKrüger , Daniel187PDF
Reindeer Grazing Changes Diversity Patterns in Artic-Alpine Landscape of Northe...Löffler , Jörg215PDF
Evapotranspiration and Energy Flux Differences Between a Forest and a Grassland...Eugster, Werner; Cattin , René237PDF
Friedrich Ratzel (1844 - 1904) and the Investigation of the Snow Line in the Al...Lüdecke , Cornelia257PDF
Analysis of Heavey Metal Fluxes in Soils and Sustainability Assessment of Agric...Malburg-Graf , Barbara273PDF
Ferdinand von Richthofen: The True Founder of Modern Geography?Schultz , Hans-Dietrich333PDF
The Reception of Western Geoscience in China during the Age of Early Modernisat...Hsieh , Cin-Ni353PDF
Geographical Researchin Chinese Central Asia: Aims and Ambitions of Internation...Kreutzmann , Hermann369PDF