Editorial to Die Erde 137, 2006, Issue 1 -2Vandermotten, Christian1PDF
Advanced Services and European Integration. The Potential of Regions in East Ce...Bourdeau_lepage, Lise21PDF
"European Metropolitan Regions" as a New Discursive Frame in Strategic Spatial ...Blotevogel, Hans H.; Schmitt, Peter55PDF
Beyond Christaller: Regionalisation of Residential Markets - The Example of Nor...Nuffel, Nathalie Van; Saey, Pieter75PDF
Socio-Spatial Structures and their Dynamics in Vienna and in the Vienna Metropo...Fassmann, Heinz; Hatz, Gerhard105PDF
Types of Economic Deconcentration in European Urban Space. Magnitude, Physical ...Montanari, Armando; Staniscia, Barbara135PDF
The Discourse on Human Security: Implications and Relevance for Climate Change ...Bohle, Hans-Georg; O'Brien, Karen155PDF
Climate Change, Equity and Human SecurityO'Brien, Karen; Leichenko, Robin165PDF
Advancing Our Understanding of the Vulnerability of Farming to Climate ChangeBrklacich, Michael181PDF
An Empirical Application of the Security Diagram to Assess the Vulnerability of...Acosta-Michalik, Lilibeth199PDF
Drought-Related Conflicts, Management and Resolution in the West African Sahel:...Nyong, Anthony; Fiki, Charles; McLeman, Robert223PDF
The Impacts of Conflict on Household Coping Strategies: Evidence from Turkana a...Lind, Jeremy; Eriksen, Siri249PDF
Public, "Club" and Individual Management of Natural Resources: The Case of Dome...Cornut, Pierre273PDF
Von der Zentralitätsforschung zur geographischen Handelsforschung - Neuorientie...Deiters, Jürgen293PDF
Concerning the Genesis and Evolution in the Complexity of Urban Spatial OrderEscolando, Severino319PDF
Improvement of Housing Conditions and the Performance of an Aided Housing Schem...Müller, Martin; Job, Hubert333PDF
Does Individualisation of Travel Behaviour Exist? Determinants and Determinatio...Scheiner, Joachim355PDF