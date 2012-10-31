Sie haben keinen Zugriff auf diese Zeitschrift. Bitte Klicken Sie auf das Schloss für weitere Details
WTP vs. WTA : Christmas Presents and the Endowment EffectBauer, Thomas K.; Schmidt, Christoph M.4
Armut im Alter - Ursachenanalyse und eine Projektion für das Jahr 2023Kumpann, Ingmar; Gühne, Michael; Buscher, Herbert S.61
Coin Migration and Seigniorage within the Euro AreaSeitz, Franz; Stoyan, Dietrich; Tödter, Karl-Heinz84
Further Training and Company-Level Pacts for Employment in GermanyBellmann, Lutz; Gerner, Hans- Dieter98
Der Coupon-Handelsansatz als Modell für eine subjektbezogene Finanzierung der K...Egbert, Henrik; Hildenbrand, Andreas116
Are the Real Exchange Rates of the New EU Member Countries in Line with Fundame...Frenkel, Michael; Koske, Isabell129
The Employment of Mothers - Recent Developments and their Determinants in East ...Hanel, Barbara; Riphahn, Regina T.146
Leistungserstellung, Kreisaufgleichgewicht und das GeldHelmstädter, Ernst177
Guest EditorialKoning, Ruud H.; Maennig, Wolfgang204
One for Sure or Maybe ThreeFranck, Egon; Theiler, Philipp210
Beating thy Neighbor : Derby Effects in German Professional SoccerBäker, Agnes; Mechtel, Mario; Vetter, Karin224
Empirical Evidence on the "Never Change a Winning Team" HeuristicNüesch, Stephan; Haas, Hartmut247
A Market's Reward Scheme, Media Attention, and the Transitory Success of Manage...Süssmuth, Bernd; Wagner, Stefan258
Gold, Silver, and Bronze : Determining National Success in Men's and Women's Su...Leeds, Eva Marikova; Leeds, Michael A.279
Employment Effects of the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, UtahBaumann, Robert; Engelhardt, Bryan; Matheson, Victor A.308
The Effects of Institutional Change in European SoccerHaan, Marco A.; Koning, Ruud H.; Witteloostuijn, Arjen van318
Infant Mortality of Professional Sports Clubs : an Organizational Ecology Persp...Frick, Bernd; Wallbrecht, Björn360
Determinants of Digital Piracy : a Re-examination of ResultsMandel, Philipp; Süssmuth, Bernd394
Do Private Sector Forecasters Desire to Deviate From the German Council of Econ...Rülke, Jan-Christoph414
Assessing the Real-Time Informational Content of Macroeconomic Data Releases fo...Siliverstovs, Boriss; Kholodilin, Konstantin A.429
Budgetbereinigung zwischen Kollektiv- und Selektivvertag : ökonomische Aspekte ...Zerth, Jürgen; Daum, Stefanie460
David Hume und die Target-SaldenSpahn, Peter482
The Immigrant-Native Wage Gap in GermanyAldashev, Alisher; Gernandt, Johannes; Thomsen, Stephan L.490
Lassen sich CAPM, HCAPM und CCAPM durch konsumbasierte zeitveriable Parametersp...Auer, Benjamin R.518
The Optimal Size of German child Care Centers and the Impact of Regulation : Es...Bönisch, Peter; Tagge, Sven545
Guest EditorialEntorf, Horst; Winker, Peter604
HIV, Risky Behavior and Ethno-lingustic HeterogeneityTequame, Miron606
Economic Trends and Cycles in Crime : a Study for England and WalesVujič, Sunčica; Commandeur, Jacques J. F.; Koopmann, Siem Jan652
FIRE for the Euro : a Superior Way to Bond Market StabilizationHeinemann, Friedrich702