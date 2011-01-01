Sie haben keinen Zugriff auf diese Zeitschrift. Bitte Klicken Sie auf das Schloss für weitere Details
Information or Institution?Döhrn, Roland; Schmidt, Christoph M.9
Forecasting with Factor Models Estimated on Large Datasets : A Review of the Re...Schuhmacher, Christian28
A Factor Model for Euro-area Short-term Inflation AnalysisLenza, Michele; Warmedinger, Thomas50
Combining Survey Forecasts and Time Series Models : the Case of the EuriborKrüger, Fabian; Pohlmeier, Winfried; Mokinski, Frieder63
Predictive Ability of Business Cycle Indicators under TestCarstensen, Kai; Wohlrabe, Klaus; Ziegler, Christina82
Forecasting Multivariate Volatility using the VARFIMA Model on Realized Covaria...Halbleib, Roxana; Voev, Valeri134
Pratice and Prospects of Medium-term Economic ForecastingHofer, Helmut; Schmidt, Torsten; Weyerstrass, Klaus153
Poverty in Germany - Statistical Inference and DecompositionBönke, Timm; Schröder, Carsten178
Ein-Euro-Jobs und reguläre BeschäftigungHohendanner, Christian210
Business Cycle co-movement and Trade Intensity in the Euro Area : is there a Dy...Kappler, Marcus247
Wie hat sich die intragenerationale Umverteilung in der staatlichen Säule des R...Krieger, Tim; Traub, Stefan266
Fortgeschrittene Evolutorische ÖkonomikWagner, Adolf304
Product Diversification and Profitability in German Manufacturing FirmsBraakmann, Nils; Wagner, Joachim326
Is the Boone-Indicator Applicable? - Evidence from a Combined Data Set of Germa...Schiersch, Alexander; Schmidt-Ehmcke, Jens336
Which Parameters Determine the Development of Farm Numbers in Germany ?Röder, Norbert; Kilian, Stefan358
Energy use Patterns in German Industry : Evidence from Plant-level DataPetrick, Sebastian; Rehdanz, Katrin; Wagner, Ulrich J.379
Clobal Warming Induced Water-Cycle Changes and Industrial Production - A Scenar...Jeßberger, Christophe; Sindram, Maximilian; Zimmer, Markus415
The Economic Consequences of One-third Co-determination in German Supervisory B...Boneberg, Franziska440
Extending the Case for a Beneficial Brain DrainBertoli, Simone; Brücker, Herbert466
Searching for the Concentration-Price Effect in the German Movie Theater Indust...Böhme, Enrico; Müller, Christopher479
Value Function Iteration as a Solution Method for the Ramsey ModelHeer, Burkhard; Maußner, Alfred494
Purchasing-power-dependent Preferences as a New Explanation of giffen Behaviour...Heuson, Clemens516
Robust Estimation of Linear Fixed Effects Panel Data Models with an Application...Verardi, Vincenzo; Wagner, Joachim546
Finanzverwaltung von innen : neue Ansätze ihrer empirisch-ökonomischen Erforsch...Schöbel, Enrico558
The Production of Historical "Facts" : How the Wrong Number of Participants in ...Opp, Karl-Dieter598
"True Belivers" or Numerical Terrorism at the Nuclear Power PlantKrämer, Walter; Arminger, Gerhard608
One-eyed Epidemiologic Dummies at Nuclear Power PlantsGreiser, Eberhard621
Are Most Published Research Findings False?Diekmann, Andreas628
What Fuels Publication Bias?Auspurg, Katrin; Hinz, Thomas636
The Identification and Prevention of Publication Bias in the Social Sciences an...Weiß, Bernd; Wagner, Michael661
Benford's Law as an Instrument for Fraud Detection in Surveys Using the Data of...Schräpler, Jörg-Peter685
When Does the Second-Digit Benford's Law-Test Signal an Election Fraud?Shikano, Susumu; Mack, Verena719
Difficulties Detecting Fraud? The Use of Benford's Law on Regression TablesBauer, Johannes; Gross, Jochen733
Plagiarism in Student Papers : Prevalence Estimates Using Special Techniques fo...Coutts, Elisabeth749
Pitfalls of International Comparative Research : Taking Acquiescence into Accou...Franzen, Axel; Vogl, Dominikus761