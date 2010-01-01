Sie haben keinen Zugriff auf diese Zeitschrift. Bitte Klicken Sie auf das Schloss für weitere Details
Erwartete externe Effekte und Wahlverhalten : das Beispiel der Münchner Allianz...Ahlfeldt , Gabriel M.; Maennig , Wolfgang; Scholz , Hanno[2]
Fields of Training, Plant Characteristics and the Gender Wage Gap in Entry Wage...Braakmann , Nils27
What Drives Housing Prices Down? Evidence from an International PanelKholodilin , Konstantin A.; Menz , Jan-Oliver; Siliverstovs , Boriss59
Work Effort During and After Employment Probation : Evidence from German Person...Pfeifer , Christian77
Bank Lending and Monetary policy Transmission in AustriaBurgstaller , Johann163
The Development of Employers' Training Investments Over time - A Decomposition ...Görlitz , Katja186
Reassessing the Pay Gap for Temps in GermanyJahn , Elke J.208
Institutional Determinants of School Efficiency and Equity : German States as a...Woessmann , Ludger234
Do Regional Price Levels Converge?Dreger , Christian; Kosfeld , Reinhold274
Matchingprozesse auf beruflichen TeilarbeitsmärktenStops , Michael; Mazzoni , Thomas287
The Macroeconomic Effects of Exogenous Fiscal Policy Shocks in Germany : a Disa...Tenhofen , Jörn; Wolff , Guntram B.; Heppke-Falk , Kirsten H.328
Are Personal Budgets a Financially Sound Reform Option for the German Long-Term...Arntz , Melanie; Thomsen , Stephan L.378
Die Wirkung des Betriebsverfassungsgesetzes am Beispiel der Freistellung von Be...Mohrenweiser , Jens; Backes-Gellner , Uschi420
Herdenverhalten von Wechselkursprognostikern?Pierdzioch , Christian; Stadtmann , Georg436
Regressive Oil Price Expectations Toward More Fundamental Values of the Oil Pri...Reiz , Stefan; Rülke , Jan C.; Stadtmann , Georg454
Beeinflussen bessere Qualitätsinformationen die Krankenhaus in Deutschland?Wübker , Ansgar; Sauerland , Dirk; Wübker , Achim467
Impact of non-smoking Ordinances on Hospitality Revenues : the Case of GermanyAhlfeldt, Gabriel M.; Maennig, Wolfgang[506]
Who Gets the Money?Aschoff , Birgit522
Auswirkungen von Mehrfachmandaten deutscher Vorstands- und Aufsichtsratsvorsitz...Balsmeier , Benjamin; Buchwald , Achim; Peters , Heiko547
Analyse der Übertragung US-amerikanischer Schocks auf Deutschland auf Basis ein...Eickmeier , Sandra571
Z-Tests in Multinomial Probit Models under Simulated Maximum Likelihood Estimat...Ziegler , Andreas630
Introduction to the Special issue on Index Number Theory and Price StatisticsLippe , Peter von der; Diewert , W. Erwin660
Drobisch's Legacy to Price StatisticsAuer , Ludwig von673
Notes on Unit Value Index BiasDiewert , W.Erwin; Lippe , Peter von der690
Reconsideration of Weighting and Updating Procedures in the US CPIGreenles, John S.; Williams , Elliot741
Housing Prices in Tokyo : a Comparison of Hedonic and Repeat Sales MeasuresShimizu , Chihiro; Nishimura , Kiyohiko G.; Watanabe , Tsutomu792
Regional Consumer Price Differnces Within GermanyLinz , Stefan814