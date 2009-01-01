Sie haben keinen Zugriff auf diese Zeitschrift. Bitte Klicken Sie auf das Schloss für weitere Details
The impact of September 11th, 2011 on the Employment Prospects of Arabs and Mus...Braakmann , Nils[2]
Labour Market Instutions and the Employment Intensity of Output GrowthFlaig , Gebhard; Rottmann , Horst22
Intergenerational Transmission of Educational Attainment in Germany - The Last ...Heineck , Guido; Riphahn , Regina T.36
The German Sub-national Government Bond Market : Structure, Determinants of Yie...Schulz , Alexander; Wolff , Guntram B.61
Implementing a Dual Income Tax in Germany - Effects on Labor Supply and Income ...Wagenhals , Gerhard; Buck , Jürgen84
Hysteresis in Unemployment Rates? A Comparison between Germany and the USHassler , Uwe; Wolters , Jürgen119
Wage Adjustment, Competitiveness and Unemployment - East Germany after Unificat...Smolny , Werner130
Oil and Unemployment in GermanyLöschel , Andreas; Obendorfer , Ulrich146
Living Standards in an Aging Germany : The benefits of Reforms and the Costs of...Börsch-Supan , Axel; Ludwig , Alexander163
Choosing from the Reform Menu Card - Induvidual Determinants of Labour Market P...Heinemann , Friedrich; Hennignhausen , Tanja180
Employment adjustments on the Internal ans External Labour Market - An Empirica...Gerlach , Knut; Hübler , Olaf198
Can a Task-Based Approach Explain the Recent Changes in the German Wage Structu...Antonczyk , Dirk; Fitzenberger , Bernd; Leuschner , Ute214
Firm Heterogeneity and Wages under Different Baraining Regimes : Does a Central...Guertzgen , Nicole239
The Creative Class, Bohemians ans Local Labor Market PerformanceMöller , Joachim; Tubadji , Annie270
Spatial Implications of Minimum WagesBuettner , Thiess; Ebertz , Alexander292
The Impact of Innovation on Employment on Small and Medium Enterbrises with Dif...Zimmermann , Volker313
Do Older Workers Lower IT-enabled Productivity?Bertschek , Irene; Meyer , Jenny327
How Can Scholarship Institutions foster the Return fo Foreign Students?Henseler , Miriam; Plesch , Joachim382
Welchen Zusammenhang zwischen Preis und Qualität sollte der Wettbewerb auf Kons...Imkamp , Heiner410
Rentenreform und Rentenzugangsentscheidung - Eine numerische Gleichgewichtsanal...Kallweit , Manuel426
Struktur und Ausmaß der intergenerationalen Einkommensmobilität in DeutschlandSchnitzlein , Daniel D.450
What Determines Household Saving Behavior?Schunk , Daniel467
Forecasting Behavioural and Distributional Effects of the Bofinger-Walwei Model...Wiemers , Jürgen; Bruckmeier , Kerstin492
Demand Side Analysis of Microlending Markets in GermanyKritikos , Alexander S.; Kneiding , Christoph; Germeinmann , Claas Christian523
2002 German Federal Elections and Associated Energy Policy : How were energy co...Obendorfer , Ulrich570
Geringverdiener : Wem und wie gelingt der Aufstieg?Schank , Thorsten; Schnabel , Claus; Stephani , Jens584
Produkdifferenzierung in deutschen Industrieunternehmen 1995 - 2004 : Ausmaß un...Wagner , Joachim615
Literaturbeitrag / Book ReviewLehmann , Erik E.643
Documenting the Brain Drain of " La Créme de la Créme"Docquier , Frédéric; Rapoport , Hillel679
Endogenous Skill formation and the Source Country Effects of Skilled Labor Emig...Egger , Hartmut; Felbermayr , Gabriel706
The Purpose of Remittances : Evidence from GermanyBauer , Thomas K.; Sinning , Mathias G.730
Worker Remittances and Growth : The Physical and Human Capital ChannelsZiesemer , Thomas H. W.743
Migration, diasporas and Development : Some Critical PerspectivesBakewell , Oliver787
The Political Economy of Refugee MigrationCzaika , Mathias803