Precautionary Saving and Income Uncertainty in Germany - New Evidence from Micr...Bartzsch , Nikolaus-
Verteilungseffekte der öffentlichen Finanzierung der Hochschulbildung in Deutsc...Borgloh , Sarah; Kupferschmidt , Frank; Wigger , Berthold U.25
Demand Elasticities for Mobile Telecommunications in AustriaDeweter , Ralf; Haucap , Justus49
Der Beschäftigungsbeitrag kleiner und mittlerer Unternehmen nach der EU-Definit...Engel , Dirk; Trax , Michaela64
Zur Evolution des deutschen Konjunkturzyklus 1958 - 2004Heilemann , Ullrich; Schuhr , Roland84
Survivor Benefits and the Gender-Related Tax Differential in Public Pension Sch...Werding , Martin110
Introduction to the Special Issue on Agent-Based Models for Economic Policy Adv...LeBaron , Blake; Winker , Peter141
Agent-Based Simulations for Electricity Market Regulation Advice: Procedures an...Weidlich , Anke; Veit , Daniel149
The Use of Agent-Based Financial Market Models to Test the Effectiveness of Reg...Westerhoff , Frank H.195
Who Does a Currency Transaction Tax Harm More: Short-Term Speculators or Long-T...Demary , Markus228
Konjunktur und Generationenbilanz - eine Analyse anhand des HP-FiltersBenz , Ulrich; Hagist , Chriatian-
Fiskalische Effekte der Kommunalverfassungsreformen der 1990er Jahre in Deutsch...Blume , Lorenz; Döring , Thomas; Voigt , Stefan317
The Effect of Reputation on Selling Prices in AuctionsGrund , Christian; Grütler , Oliver345
Capital Stock Approximation using Firm level Panel DataMueller , Steffen357
Rational Ignorance is not Bliss: When do Lazy Voters Learn from Decentralised P...Schnellenbach , Jan372
Two-Sided Learning with Applications to Labor Turnover and Worker DisplacementPfann , Gerhard A.; Hamermesh , Daniel S.-
Wages, Hours and Human Capital Over the Life CycleHart , Robert A.; Ma, Yue446
The Phillips Curve and NAIRU Revisited: New Estimates for GermanyFitzenberger , Bernd; Franz , Wolfgang; Bode , Oliver465
The Aging of the Unions in West Germany, 1980 - 2006Schnabel , Claus; Wagner , Joachim497
The Causes and Consequences of Adopting a Works CouncilKraft , Kornelius; Lang , Julia512
Company-Level Pacts for EmploymentBellmann , Lutz; Gerlach , Knut; Meyer , Wolfgang533
Parental Background and Earnings: German Evidence on Direct and Indirect Relati...Cornelissen , Thomas; Jirjahn , Uwe; Tsertsvadze , Georgi554
Relative Demand and Supply of skills and Wage Rigidity in the United States, Br...Puhani , Patrick A.573
The Effects of Active Labor Market Programs in Germany: An Investigation using ...Stephan , Gesine586
Dynamic Panel Data Models with Spatial CorrelationHujer , Reinhard; Rodrigues , Paulo J. M.; Wolf , Katja612