Contributions to mineralogy and petrologyC.W. Correns
A Radiometric, Study of Polymetramorphism in the Bamble Region, NorwayR. K. Nions; H. Baadsgaard1
Eclogite Xenoliths from Stockdale Kimberlite, KansasHenry O. A. Meyer; Douglas G. Brookins60
The Influence of the Local Pressure Gradient and of the Metamorphic Grade on th...G. Rivalenti; G. P. Sighinolfi80
Synthesis of Mg- and Ni-AntigoriteK. Jasmund; H. M. Sylla84
Experimentelle Bestimmung der P-T-Stabilitätsbereiche in der Mischkristallreihe...K. Jasmund; R. Schäfer101
Das P-T-XCO2- Stabilitätsfeld von LawsonitKarl-Heinz Nitsch116
Natural and Synthetic FerroglaucophaneChristoph Hoffmann135
Crystallization of Calc-Alkaline Andesite under Controlled High-Pressure Hydrou...Trevor H. Green150
Potassium and Sodium Self-Diffusion in Alkali FeldsparT.-H. Lin; R. A. Yund177
Coexisting Clinopyroxene, Garnet and Amphibole from an "Eclogite", Kakanui, New...A. J. R. White; B. W. Chappell185
Die Messung des Winkels der Minimal-Intensität der Reflexion in der Auflichtmik...P. Buchta; H. Schumann201
Über die Lithiumgehalte und das Auftreten von Cookeit (Lithiumchlorit) in permi...W. Flehmig; G. Menschel211
Zweiachsige Dolomit-LamellenM. Nakissa; P. Paulitsch224
Highly Interstratified Clay Minerals in Salt Affected SoilsA. Behar; Gr. Hubenov229
Âge des orthogneiss de la zone axiale de la Montagne Noire (France) par la méth...J. Hamet; C. J. Allègre251
Survey of Garnets for Fossil Fission TracksUdo K. Haack; Malte Gramse258
Water-Saturated and Undersaturated Melting Relations in a Paricutin Andesite an...David H. Eggler261
Solid Solubility of Al2O3 in Enstatite at High Temperatures and 1-5 kb Water Pr...F. Seifert; P. Anastasiou272
The Upper Stability Limit of the Assemblage Paragonite + Quartz and Its Natural...Niranjan D. Chatterjee288
Structural Variations in AnorthitesG. Thomas; W. F. Müller; H. R. Wenk304
Observations on the Desmositic and Spilositic Rocks in the DinaridesP. Djordjevi?; S. Karamata326
Possible Europium-Normal Rare-Earth Abundances Estimated from the Lunar Samples...Akimasa Masuda; Tsuyoshi Tanaka336
Fission Track Annealing in GarnetUdo K. Haack; Mark J. Potts343
Synthesis of Mg and Ni Antigorite: A CorrectionK. Jasmund; H. M. Sylla346