Shakespeare-Jahrbuch
Shakespeare-JahrbuchWolfgang Keller
TitelseiteI
ImpressumII
InhaltsverzeichnisIII
Die 63. Hauptversammlung der Deutschen Shakespeare-Gesellschaft zu Weimar am 23...Werner Deetjen1
Deutsche Shakespeare-Woche in Bochum vom 11. bis 17. Juni 1927Eleonore v. Bojanowski6
Aufsätze11
Problem und Gestaltung des Tragischen bei ShakespeareHans Hecht11
Shakespeare KönigsdramenWolfgang Keller35
Shakespeare GenieJ. Schick54
Die Shauspieler-Ökonomie in Shakespeares DramenJulia Engelen75
The Art-form of the Elisabethan Sonnet Sequence and Shakespeare's SonnetsDenys Bray159
Ben Jonsons "Volpone" und sein Erneuerer Stefan ZweigHelene Richter183
Kleinere Mitteilungen191
Ein italienischer Vorgänger Falstaffs in der ersten Hälfte des 16. JahrhundertsElise Richter191
Shakespeares Julius Caesar und Marlowes Massacre at ParisF. Wölcken192
Bücherschau195
I. Sammelreferat195
A. Ausgaben und Übersetzungen195
Shakespeare, Works. Ed. by Arthur Quiller-Couch and John Dover Wilson: The Merc...Wolfgang Keller195
Shakespeare: Sämtliche Werke. Hrsg. von Julius Bab ; Bab, Julius: Shakespeare -...Wolfgang Keller196
Shakespeares Werke. Übers. von Max J. WolffWolfgang Keller197
Shakespeare, William: Grevinden af Salisbury og Marina. Øvers. af V. ØsterbergWolfgang Keller198
B. Allgemeine Erläuterungsschriften199
Brooke, Tucker: Shakespeare of Stratford, a handbook for studentsWolfgang Keller199
Schücking, Levin L.: Die Charakterprobleme bei Shakespeare. Eine Einführung in ...Wolfgang Keller199
Stahr, Gerda: Zur Methodik der Shakespeare-InterpretationWolfgang Keller199
Stoll, Elmer Edgar: Shakespeare Studies. Historical and Comparative in MethodWolfgang Keller200
Tannenbaum, Samuel A.: Problems in Shakespeare's Penmanship, including a study ...Wolfgang Keller201
Boas, Frederik S.: An Introduction to the Reading of ShakespeareWolfgang Keller202
C. Erläuterungsschriften zu einzelnen Werken Shakespeares202
Gaw, Allison: The Origin and Development of 1 Henry VI in relation to Shakespea...Wolfgang Keller202
Dawtrey, John: The Falstaff Saga, being the Life and Opinions of Captain Nichol...Wolfgang Keller204
Tannenbaum, Samuel A.: The Booke of Sir Thomas Moore. A Bibliotic StudyWolfgang Keller204
D. Shakespeares Theater204
Lawrence, William J.: The Physical Conditions of the Elizabethan PlayhouseWolfgang Keller204
Hillebrand, Harold N.: The Child ActorsWolfgang Keller206
Welsford, Enid: The Court Masque. A study in the relationship between Poetry an...Wolfgang Keller207
E. Das Drama in Shakespeares Zeit208
Schelling, Felix E.: Elizabethan Playwrights. A Short History of the English Dr...Wolfgang Keller208
Luick, Karl: Die Bedeutung der Renaissance für die Entwicklung der englischen D...Wolfgang Keller208
Reed, A. W.: Early Tudor Drama - Medwall, the Rastells, Heywood, and the More C...Wolfgang Keller209
Merrill, L. B.: Life and Poems of Nicholas GrimaldWolfgang Keller209
Bradner, Leicester: The Life and Poems of Richard EdwardsWolfgang Keller210
Massinger's A New Way to Pay Old Debts. Ed. by A. H. CruickshankWolfgang Keller211
Chapman, Jonson; Marston: Eastward Hoe. Ed. by Julia H. HarrisWolfgang Keller211
Ben Jonson. Ed. by C. H. Herford and Percy SimpsonWolfgang Keller212
F. Zeitkultur213
Wilson, F. P.: The Plague in Shakespeare's LondonWolfgang Keller213
G. Shakespeares Nachleben213
Petersen, Albert: Der Schwan vom AvonWolfgang Keller213
H. Bibliographie und Allgemeines214
Craig, Hardin: Recent Literature of the English RenaissanceWolfgang Keller214
Essays and Studies by Members of the English Association. Collected by John Buc...Wolfgang Keller214
The Cambridge History of English Literature. General IndexWolfgang Keller215
II. Einzelreferate215
Bray, Denys: The Original Order of Shakespeare's SonnetsOtto Reinecke215
Rondom Shakespeare: Edward II. Philaster. Dr. Faustus. Overgezet door J. Decroo...Michael van den Kerchhove217
ZeitschriftenschauBernhard Beckmann219
Henry Medwal219
Nicholas Udall219
Gascoigne219
Lyly und Peele220
Marlowe220
Shakespeares Leben221
Die Interpunktion bei Shakespeare222
Akt- und Szeneneinteilung bei Shakespeare222
Heinrich VI223
Komödie der Irrungen223
Verlorene Liebesmüh223
Shakespeares Einfluß auf Milton223
Romeo und Julia223
Die Zähmung der Widerspenstigen224
Hamlet224
Sir Thomas More225
Pericles225
Shakespeares Sonette225
Zur Texterklärung226
Beaumont und Fletcher226
Middleton227
Thomas Heywood227
Marston227
John Kirke228
Nathan und Nathaniel Field228
Das elisabethanische Theater228
Cicero in der englischen Renaissance229
A Mirror for Magistrates230
Spenser230
Drayton231
Zeitkultur231
Das elisabethanische Drama auf der heutigen englischen Bühne232
Dramaturgische Bücherschau233
VorbemerkungErnst Leopold Stahl233
Werke zur Theatergeschichte233
Grube, Max: Geschichte der MeiningerErnst Leopold Stahl233
Heldburg, von: Fünfzig Jahre Glück und LeidErnst Leopold Stahl233
Witzig, Erich: Johann David Beil, der Mannheimer SchauspielerErnst Leopold Stahl234
Sommerfeld, Kurt: Die Bühneneinrichtungen des Mannheimer Nationaltheaters unter...Ernst Leopold Stahl234
Heyn, Bruno: Wanderkomödianten des 18. Jahrhunderts in HannoverErnst Leopold Stahl234
Hirschfeld, Georg: Otto BrahmErnst Leopold Stahl235
Calm, Hans: Kulturbilder aus der deutschen TheatergeschichteErnst Leopold Stahl235
Hoffmann, Paul Th.: Die Entwicklung des Altonaer StadttheatersErnst Leopold Stahl235
Kilian, Eugen: Aus der TheaterweltErnst Leopold Stahl235
Brandes, Johann Christian: Meine LebensgeschichteErnst Leopold Stahl236
Winds, Adolf: Geschichte der RegieErnst Leopold Stahl236
Theaterschau237
Deutsche Shakespeare-Woche Bochum (11. bis 17. Juni 1927)Karl Arns237
Shakespeare-Vorstellungen in Berlin 1926/27Monty Jacobs244
Shakespeare auf der Wiener Bühne. Hamlet in modernen KleidHelene Richter247
Ben Jonson im BurgtheaterHelene Richter251
Shakespeare und Ben Jonson in den bayerischen StaatstheaternLola Lorme252
Shakespeare im Weimarer NationaltheaterOtto Francke255
Statistischer Überblick über die Aufführungen Shakespearescher Werke auf den de...259
Shakespeare-Bibliographie 1926-1927Eduard Hartl270
Zuwachs der Bibliothek der deutschen Shakespeare-Gesellschaft 1926/27302
Register305
Mitgliederverzeichnis309
Appendix-
