Shakespeare-JahrbuchWolfgang Keller
Deutsche Shakespeare-Woche in Bochum vom 11. bis 17. Juni 1927Eleonore v. Bojanowski6
Shakespeare KönigsdramenWolfgang Keller35
Shakespeare GenieJ. Schick54
Die Shauspieler-Ökonomie in Shakespeares DramenJulia Engelen75
Ben Jonsons "Volpone" und sein Erneuerer Stefan ZweigHelene Richter183
Shakespeare, Works. Ed. by Arthur Quiller-Couch and John Dover Wilson: The Merc...Wolfgang Keller195
Shakespeare: Sämtliche Werke. Hrsg. von Julius Bab ; Bab, Julius: Shakespeare -...Wolfgang Keller196
Shakespeares Werke. Übers. von Max J. WolffWolfgang Keller197
Schücking, Levin L.: Die Charakterprobleme bei Shakespeare. Eine Einführung in ...Wolfgang Keller199
Stahr, Gerda: Zur Methodik der Shakespeare-InterpretationWolfgang Keller199
Tannenbaum, Samuel A.: Problems in Shakespeare's Penmanship, including a study ...Wolfgang Keller201
Gaw, Allison: The Origin and Development of 1 Henry VI in relation to Shakespea...Wolfgang Keller202
Dawtrey, John: The Falstaff Saga, being the Life and Opinions of Captain Nichol...Wolfgang Keller204
Hillebrand, Harold N.: The Child ActorsWolfgang Keller206
Welsford, Enid: The Court Masque. A study in the relationship between Poetry an...Wolfgang Keller207
Schelling, Felix E.: Elizabethan Playwrights. A Short History of the English Dr...Wolfgang Keller208
Luick, Karl: Die Bedeutung der Renaissance für die Entwicklung der englischen D...Wolfgang Keller208
Reed, A. W.: Early Tudor Drama - Medwall, the Rastells, Heywood, and the More C...Wolfgang Keller209
Merrill, L. B.: Life and Poems of Nicholas GrimaldWolfgang Keller209
Bradner, Leicester: The Life and Poems of Richard EdwardsWolfgang Keller210
Ben Jonson. Ed. by C. H. Herford and Percy SimpsonWolfgang Keller212
Wilson, F. P.: The Plague in Shakespeare's LondonWolfgang Keller213
Petersen, Albert: Der Schwan vom AvonWolfgang Keller213
Essays and Studies by Members of the English Association. Collected by John Buc...Wolfgang Keller214
Rondom Shakespeare: Edward II. Philaster. Dr. Faustus. Overgezet door J. Decroo...Michael van den Kerchhove217
ZeitschriftenschauBernhard Beckmann219
VorbemerkungErnst Leopold Stahl233
Grube, Max: Geschichte der MeiningerErnst Leopold Stahl233
Heldburg, von: Fünfzig Jahre Glück und LeidErnst Leopold Stahl233
Witzig, Erich: Johann David Beil, der Mannheimer SchauspielerErnst Leopold Stahl234
Sommerfeld, Kurt: Die Bühneneinrichtungen des Mannheimer Nationaltheaters unter...Ernst Leopold Stahl234
Heyn, Bruno: Wanderkomödianten des 18. Jahrhunderts in HannoverErnst Leopold Stahl234
Hirschfeld, Georg: Otto BrahmErnst Leopold Stahl235
Calm, Hans: Kulturbilder aus der deutschen TheatergeschichteErnst Leopold Stahl235
Hoffmann, Paul Th.: Die Entwicklung des Altonaer StadttheatersErnst Leopold Stahl235
Kilian, Eugen: Aus der TheaterweltErnst Leopold Stahl235
Brandes, Johann Christian: Meine LebensgeschichteErnst Leopold Stahl236
Winds, Adolf: Geschichte der RegieErnst Leopold Stahl236
Shakespeare-Vorstellungen in Berlin 1926/27Monty Jacobs244
Ben Jonson im BurgtheaterHelene Richter251
Shakespeare im Weimarer NationaltheaterOtto Francke255
Shakespeare-Bibliographie 1926-1927Eduard Hartl270