Inhaltsverzeichnis
Anglia
AngliaBogislav von Lindheim; Helmut Papajewski; Walther F. Schirmer
InhaltsverzeichnisIII
Anglia Zeitschriftenheft 1/2-
Hermann Martin FlasdieckWolfgang Iser1
Studien zur alliterierenden und rhythmischen Prosa in der älteren altenglischen...Otto Funke9
The Old English Poems of the Benedictine Office and Some Related QuestionsL. Withbread37
Some Problems of Interpretation and Translation in the OE PhoenixN. F. Blake50
Die TestationsformelBroder Carstensen63
Zur Struktur der Bildlichkeit bei KeatsTheodor Wolpers89
Miscellen111
Zur Datierung des MS. Harley 2253Theo Stemmler111
Hans Rothe und die angelsächsische WissenschaftHans Schmid119
Besprechungen128
English Studies Today. Second Series. Lectures and Papers read at the Fourth Co...Hans Oppel128
Francis Berry, Poets' Grammar: Person, Time and Mood in PoetryHerbert Rauter136
Axel Wijk, 'gae, foot, dee' spells gwd ('good')Günther Scherer137
André Martinet, Eléments de linguistique généraleHerbert Pilch138
Middle English Dictionary, ed. by Hans Kurath and Sherman M. KuhnHans Käsmann145
The Scottish National Dictionary, ed. by William Grant (1929-1949) and David D....Kurt Wittig152
N. C. W. Spence, A Glossary of Jersey-FrenchKurt Baldinger156
Thomas H. Wetmore, The Low-Central and Low-Back Vowels in the English of the Ea...Kurt Wittig161
Ewald Standop, Syntax und Semantik der modalen Hilfsverben im Altenglischen: ma...Herbert Pilch165
Godfrid Storms, Compounded Names of Peoples in Beowulf. A Study in the Diction ...Heinrich Ch. Matthes168
The Pastoral Care. King Alfred's Translation of St. Gregory's Regula Pastoralis...Klaus Grinda170
Piers Plowman, the A Version: Will's Vision of Piers Plowman and Do Well, ed. b...Tauno F. Mustanoja172
A Selection of English Carols ed. with an Introduction, Notes and Glossary by R...W. F. Schirmer176
I. O., The Lamentation of Troy for the Death of Hector, wherevnto is annexed, A...Ulrich Suerbaum178
P. F. Ganz, Der Einfluß des Englischen auf den deutschen Wortschatz 1640-1815Werner Betz180
Otto Hietsch, Die Petrarcaübersetzungen Sir Thomas WyattsD. E. Bludau183
Bertrand Evans, Shakespeare's ComediesHorst Weinstock186
Clifford Leech, The John Fletcher PlaysDieter Mehl189
Richard Hindry Barker, Thomas MiddletonDieter Riesner194
S. K. Heninger, Jr., A Handbook of Renaissance Meteorology, with Particular Ref...H. Flohn198
Francis Quarles, Hosanna or Divine Poems on the Passion of Christ and Threnodes...Karl Josef Höltgen199
F. P. Wilson, Seventeenth Century Prose: Five LecturesJoan Webber204
Louis I. Bredvold, The Brave New World of the EnlightenmentVinzenz Rüfner205
The Philosophy of Edmund Burke. A Selection from his Speeches and Writings. Ed....Stephan Skalweit208
T. H. Bowyer, A Bibliographical Examination of the Earliest Editions of the Let...Stephan Skalweit209
William Beckford of Fonthill, 1760-1844: Bicentenary Essays, ed. by Fatma Mouss...Bernhard Fabian209
Collected Letters of Samuel Taylor Coleridge, ed. by Earl Leslie Griggs. Vol. I...Horst Oppel210
John Colmer, Coleridge: Critic of SocietyHorst Oppel213
Paul Kaufman, Borrowings from the Bristol Library 1773-1784: A Unique Record of...Bernhard Fabian215
Louis F. Peck, A Life of Matthew O. Lewis, Author of "The Monk"Karl S. Guthke216
Neue Ausgaben der Werke von G. M. HopkinsUrsula Clemen220
Richard D. Altick and William R. Matthews, Guide to Doctoral Dissertations in V...Dieter Riesner223
Alan Price, Synge and Anglo-Irish DramaHerbert Huscher226
Jahrbuch für Amerikastudien. Im Auftrag der Deutschen Gesellschaft für Amerikas...Anne M. Springer Witmer231
Hans-Joachim Lang, Studien zur Entstehung der neueren amerika­nischen Literatur...Ursula Brumm236
E. H. McCormick, New Zealand Literature - A SurveyPaul Goetsch238
Personalnachrichten240
Eingegangene Schriften240
Anglia Zeitschriftenheft 3-
Die mittelenglischen Bearbeitungen zweier Lais der Marie de FranceTheo Stemmler243
Two Middle English Texts of the Somnia DanielisCurt F. Bühler264
Addison, Vergil und die Chevy Chase BalladeHelmut Papajewski274
Miscellen290
Eine Anleihe Sternes bei George HerbertHerbert Rauter290
A. E. Housman's Use of AstronomyJ. N. Wysong295
Besprechungen302
A Reference Guide to English Studies, comp. by Donald F. BondKlaus Weimann302
H. R. Warfel, Language: A Science of Human BehaviorVivian Salmon304
The Scottish National Dictionary, ed. by William Grant (1929-1946) and David D....Kurt Wittig306
Tauno F. Mustanoja, A Middle English Syntax, Part I: Parts of SpeechKarl Brunner309
Arne Vanvik, On Stress in Present-day English (Received Pronunciation)Günther Scherer311
Studies in the Linguistic Chronology of Modern EnglishGerhard Nickel312
Ernst Gamillscheg-
Philip Motley Palmer, The Influence of English on the German Vocabulary to 1800...W. E. Yuill315
Helmut Haschka, Die fremdsprachlich beeinflußten Bezeichnungs­weisen in der eng...James Rosier317
Carol Maddison, Apollo and the Nine, A History of the OdeHelmut Viebrock318
Helen Gardner, The Business of CriticismEdzard Obendiek320
Biography as an Art. Selected Criticism 1560-1960, ed. by James L. CliffordHarro H. Kühnelt322
Bald's Leechbook. British Museum Royal Ms. 12 D. XVII, ed. by C. E. WrightKlaus Weimann324
A Middle English Paraphrase of the Old Testament, III, ed. by Urban OhlanderHans Käsmann326
Facsimile of Ms. Bodley 34. St. Katherine, St. Margaret, St. Juliana, Hali Meið...Hans Käsmann327
Ancrene Wisse, Parts Six and Seven, ed. by Geoffrey ShepherdHans Käsmann327
Ms. Bodley 959. Genesis - Baruch 3.20 in the Earlier Version of the Wycliffite ...Hans Käsmann329
A Seventeenth-Century Modernisation of the First Three Books of Chaucer's "Troi...Hans Käsmann333
Rossell Hope Robbins, Historical Poems of the XIVth and XVth CenturiesBogislav von Lindheim335
The First Part of King Henry VI, ed. by A. R. HumphreysL. L. Schücking336
E. C. Pettet, Of Paradise and Light. A Study of Vaughan's "Silex Scintillans"Karl Josef Höltgen342
John Bunyan, Grace Abounding to the Chief of Sinners, ed. by R. SharrockHelmut Papajewski346
Charles Ryskamp, William Cowper of the Inner Temple, Esq. A Study of his Life a...Karl Josef Höltgen347
Frances Sharf Fink, Heads Across the Sea. An Album of Eighteenth-Century Englis...Martin Christadler350
The Dickens Critics, ed. by George H. Ford and Lauriat Lane, Jr.Heinz Reinhold352
Some Recollections, by Emma Hardy, Thomas Hardy's first wife, together with Som...H. W. Häusermann354
Arnold Bennett and H. G. Wells: A Record of a Personal and Literary Friendship,...Robert Fricker356
J. Middleton Murry, Selected Criticism 1916-1957H. W. Häusermann358
Walter Voigt, Die Bildersprache Thomas Wolfes mit besonderer Be­rücksichtigung ...Edzard Obendiek359
The Young Rebel in American Literature, ed. by Carl BodeEdzard Obendiek361
Personalnachricht362
Eingegangene Schriften362
Anglia Zeitschriftenheft 4-
Notes on the Old English ExodusFred C. Robinson363
The Leiden Gloss to HistrionibusHerbert, D. Meritt379
The Chess Problem in Chaucer's Book of the DuchessBeryl Rowland384
König Arthur in den schottischen ChronikenKarl Heinz Göller390
Samuel Clemens and Captain MarryatDewey Ganzel405
Miscelle417
Beaumont und Fletchers The Faithful FriendsDieter Mehl417
Besprechungen425
Shakespeare Jahrbuch, ed. im Auftrag der Deutschen Shakespeare-Gesellschaft von...Hermann Fischer425
M. Schlauch, The English Language in Modern Times (since 1400)Thomas Finkenstaedt427
Erik Erämetsä, Adam Smith als Mittler englisch-deutscher Sprach­einflüsse (The ...Helmut Haschka429
J. D. O'Connor and G. F. Arnold, Intonation of Colloquial English, A Practical ...Günther Scherer433
Norman Knox, The Word Irony and its Context 1500-1755Martin Puder435
A. H. Smith, The Place-Names of the West Riding of Yorkshire, IV-VIKarl Brunner439
A. H. Smith, The Place-Names of the West Riding of Yorkshire, VIIKarl Brunner441
Heyne-Schückings Beowulf, hg. von Eise von Schaubert, 2. Teil: Kommentar, 3. Te...Ewald Standop443
The Blickling Homilies, ed. by R. WillardE.-G. Stanley446
Paull F. Baum, Chaucer's VerseEwald Standop448
Walter F. Schirmer, John Lydgate: A Study in the Culture of the XVth CenturyRossel Hope Robbins454
The Autobiography of Thomas Whythorne, ed. by James M. OsbornLudwig Borinski455
M. Pauline Parker, The Allegory of the Faerie QueeneLudwig Borinski459
The Arundel Harington Manuscript of Tudor Poetry, ed. by Ruth HugheyKarl Brunner466
A. R. Heiserman, Skelton and SatireW. F. Schirmer468
Don Cameron Allen, Image and Meaning: Metaphoric Traditions in Renaissance Poet...Robert Fricker470
Letters of Alexander Pope, ed. by John ButtBernhard Fabian472
K. A. McKenzie, Edith Simcox and George EliotWalter Greiner473
Dorothea Krook, The Ordeal of Consciousness in Henry JamesKarl H. Stader476
Anna Maria Fadda, E. M. Forster e il decadentismoH. W. Häusermann478
Helmut Papajewski, Thornton WilderH. W. Häusermann479
In eigener Sache: Diskussion zu LayamonHerbert Pilch482
Personalnachrichten482
